How to Unlock the Chicago Sweeper in Resident Evil 4: A Comprehensive Guide

Resident Evil 4 is one of the most popular survival horror games of all time. It features a wide variety of weapons to help you fight off hordes of terrifying enemies. One of the most sought-after weapons in the game is the Chicago Typewriter, also known as the Chicago Sweeper. It’s a powerful submachine gun that can deal massive damage to enemies, making it a favorite among players. In this article, we’ll give you a comprehensive guide on how to unlock the Chicago Sweeper in Resident Evil 4, with a focus on the keyphrase “how to unlock Chicago Sweeper.”

Step 1: Beat the Game

To unlock the Chicago Sweeper in Resident Evil 4, you’ll need to beat the game at least once. This is a prerequisite for unlocking the game mode called “Assignment Ada,” which is required to obtain the weapon.

Step 2: Play “Assignment Ada” and Collect All Five Plasmas

Once you’ve beaten the game, you’ll need to play the “Assignment Ada” game mode. In this mode, you play as Ada Wong and have to collect five Plasmas that are scattered throughout the level. These Plasmas are hidden in various locations, so you’ll need to explore the area thoroughly to find them all. Once you’ve collected all five Plasmas, you’ll be rewarded with the Chicago Typewriter.

Step 3: Purchase the Weapon

If you don’t want to play “Assignment Ada” to unlock the Chicago Sweeper, you can also purchase it from the merchant in the main game. The weapon will become available for purchase once you’ve beaten the game once.

Conclusion

The Chicago Sweeper is one of the most powerful weapons in Resident Evil 4. It has a high rate of fire and can deal massive damage to enemies. This makes it an excellent choice for taking down groups of enemies or tough bosses. However, it does have a few drawbacks. The weapon is heavy, making it difficult to aim, and it’s expensive to purchase from the merchant. Additionally, it has a limited amount of ammo, so you’ll need to be careful when using it.

In conclusion, unlocking the Chicago Sweeper in Resident Evil 4 requires you to beat the game once and play “Assignment Ada” to collect all five Plasmas or purchase it from the merchant in the main game. It’s a powerful weapon that can help you take down tough enemies and bosses, but it also has a few drawbacks. By following this comprehensive guide on how to unlock the Chicago Sweeper, you can add this powerful weapon to your arsenal and take down hordes of enemies with ease. Good luck!