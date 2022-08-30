Indian EdTech – Scripting Changes for a Better Tomorrow

Looking back at the last seven decades and more, one can safely say that technology in India has been the biggest disruptor across industries, penetrating each facet of our existence including education. Though technology assisted learning was present in varying capacities for a while, the increasing footprint over the last two years not only surged its reach and accessibility but also redefined the ways technology can revolutionize education. The pandemic did force students and parents into a new learning ecosystem, but in turn also ushered in a primal opportunity in the form of online classrooms, edtech platforms, gamification and future ready formats for learning.

With 264 million school going children and 550 MN people aged below 25, education in India has a monumental opportunity to flourish and catalyze change. According to a Brainly survey, over 70% of students admitted resorting to online learning resources today as a supplement to in-class learning. Not only is this reflective of a definitive shift in mindsets but also the all pervasive impact of technology that can help achieve equality in education. Needless to say, equality in education is the stepping stone to an equal society that propels growth and development.

The Indian Edtech industry is expected to reach a market size of USD 10.4 billion by 2025. Edtech was among the top three funded sectors in India last year, raising $1.9 billion across 80 deals. Over 4000 edtech platforms are eyeing for consumer attention today so understandably, there is a lot of interest amongst stakeholders to assess the future possibilities of this business. Governments, schools, tutors, coaching institutes, students, and parents have all taken cognisance of digital learning as a viable solution to continue education during the worst phase of the pandemic and its relevance is now entrenched in the ecosystem. However, not just in terms of data, there are some fundamental factors that will find a fix if technology in education continues to grow:

1. Leveraging a mobile first population: Proliferation of mobile phones in India will help edtech spiral further. Increasing penetration of high speed internet and reduced data costs are enabling more and more households, particularly in India’s smaller towns and cities to avail access to quality learning today. With over 800 million people in India possessing mobile phones, a number that is rising by the month, these devices will create classrooms for future transcending time, space and infrastructural shortcomings.

2. Bridging the Gender Gap – From girl students having no importance in education during the time of Independence to girls outnumbering boys in school education, gender disparity has been well addressed in Indian education over the years. But a sizable progress is yet to be made. Girls, often in remote areas, are still compelled to give up learning owing to logistical challenges, long distances to schools, safety issues or economic woes. Online learning can help fix this by providing access to study materials within the comfort of their homes. On Brainly learning app, over 50% of its user base comprises girls, one of the highest for any edtech platform in the country.

3. Eclipsing the Economic Divide – Online learning is more affordable and accessible than traditional education. Technology’s biggest boon has been in democratizing education where all one needs is a device enabled by the internet to open a doorway to the world. For students who had to give up on schooling halfway or who can’t commit to school hours or are engaged in domestic chores, edtech has heralded a new age of remote learning at very affordable costs that will empower them at par with their urban counterparts. Not to forget, a huge chunk of resources on the internet are also available for consumption, free of cost.

4. Ensuring education for all: The Indian education market is the biggest in the world in terms of both the number of students enrolled and the number of institutions founded. However, a dismal existing pupil-teacher ratio across schools not only indicates a dearth in resources but also the reason for the ‘one size fits all’ approach that defines education in the country. Online education can help fix this by riding on customization and the power of convenience. Edtech has made learning available on demand and in accordance with student preferences. Now, every student, even the ones with disabilities of any kind, can learn at their own pace and access materials that appeal to their interest and skill levels. More importantly, edtech benefits from personalisation in language as well which lets students learn in their mother tongue. On Brainly, the exhaustive knowledge base is available across Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Gujarati, Kannada, Bengali, and Sanskrit.

5. Innovation at fingertips – Sliding away the monotony, online education can make learning fun, engaging and interactive. Inclusion of recent tech based innovations such as gamification, audio books, podcasts and even AR, VR can change the norms of daily learning and create a more immersive experience. Innovation in formats will emerge as a great way of simplifying complex subjects and the future will witness more of such developments incorporated into classrooms as learning demands continue to rise.

In all certainty, education has always had a critical role to play in shaping the cultural fabric of this nation. Powered by technology, India can now build on its potential further to maximize reach and outcomes. The government is also offering policy interventions like the National Education Policy 2020 that aims to promote digitalization in learning. However, this growth can’t happen in isolation. For India to scale the next level of economic development, all stakeholders will need to be put at the right intersection of technology and content and a restructured education system will need to be implemented that ensures opportunities for all.