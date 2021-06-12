Intel in talks to acquire RISC-V firm SiFive for $2 billion

Chip large Intel has reportedly offered $2 billion to amass SiFive, a chip startup based in 2015 by researchers out of UC Berkeley, that styles computing cores mistreatment the RISC-V platform, that is commonly touted as associate degree open supply design.

SiFive is reportedly advising the supply from Intel, which already has associate degree investment within the startup, shared Bloomberg citing unidentified sources acquainted with the matter.

Intel has reportedly offered $2 billion to amass SiFive, an associate degree industrious chip designer that competes with Arm mistreatment associate degree ASCII text file design known as RISC-V.

San Mateo, Calif.-based SiFive is advising the supply from Intel, that is associate degree capitalist within the startup, and it’s received takeover offers from different parties, Bloomberg rumored Th, citing sources acquainted with the matter.

The corporation has additionally received new investment interest. The report talks about area units early and will fail, which might end in SiFive remaining freelance.

Purchasing SiFive would bring a bunch of hardware and computer code property (IP) to Intel that the corporate will use to meet its new need to service external customers through its IDM, a pair of.0 strategy, which is able to additionally see the corporate open its chip factories to outsiders.

The supply was reportedly created as Intel seeks to regain technology leadership through its IDM a pair of.0 strategy and as rival Nvidia hopes to shut its $40 billion acquisition of British chip designer Arm, the latter of which has sparked issues concerning the long run of Arm’s open-licensing model.

Intel’s rumored supply and Nvidia’s planned acquisition of Arm represent the shifting landscape within the semiconductor trade as organizations begin to seem additional closely at alternatives to ancient x86 computer hardware design, wherever Intel has reigned supreme.

In addition to investment in SiFive, Intel has courted interest from SiFive for the semiconductor giant’s new Intel factory Services business, that offers to manufacture chips designed by different firms as a part of the company’s IDM a pair of.0 strategy.

Intel has the potential to manufacture chips that area unit supported RISC-V additionally to Arm and x86 architectures.

“We’re happy to visualize Intel acknowledge the utility and chance for the RISC-V instruction set design in partnering to modify SiFive’s industry-leading Core science portfolio to modify a replacement wave of leading-edge technology,” same Saint Patrick very little, a former Qualcomm government World Health Organization is currently corporate executive and president of SiFive, in a very statement in March.

SiFive’s different company investors embody Western Digital, Qualcomm and SK Hynix. the corporate — that has 550 staff — has raised a complete $185 million, engineering Times rumored last year.

Chip large Intel has reportedly offered $2 billion to amass SiFive, a chip startup based in 2015 by researchers out of UC Berkeley, that styles computing cores mistreatment the RISC-V platform, that is commonly touted as associate degree open supply design.

SiFive is reportedly advising the supply from Intel, which already has associate degree investment within the startup, shared Bloomberg citing unidentified sources acquainted with the matter.

Intel has reportedly offered $2 billion to amass SiFive, an associate degree industrious chip designer that competes with Arm mistreatment associate degree ASCII text file design known as RISC-V.

San Mateo, Calif.-based SiFive is advising the supply from Intel, that is associate degree capitalist within the startup, and it’s received takeover offers from different parties, Bloomberg rumored Th, citing sources acquainted with the matter.

The corporation has additionally received new investment interest. The report talks about area units early and will fail, which might end in SiFive remaining freelance.

Purchasing SiFive would bring a bunch of hardware and computer code property (IP) to Intel that the corporate will use to meet its new need to service external customers through its IDM, a pair of.0 strategy, which is able to additionally see the corporate open its chip factories to outsiders.

The supply was reportedly created as Intel seeks to regain technology leadership through its IDM a pair of.0 strategy and as rival Nvidia hopes to shut its $40 billion acquisition of British chip designer Arm, the latter of which has sparked issues concerning the long run of Arm’s open-licensing model.

Intel’s rumored supply and Nvidia’s planned acquisition of Arm represent the shifting landscape within the semiconductor trade as organizations begin to seem additional closely at alternatives to ancient x86 computer hardware design, wherever Intel has reigned supreme.

In addition to investment in SiFive, Intel has courted interest from SiFive for the semiconductor giant’s new Intel factory Services business, that offers to manufacture chips designed by different firms as a part of the company’s IDM a pair of.0 strategy.

Intel has the potential to manufacture chips that area unit supported RISC-V additionally to Arm and x86 architectures.

“We’re happy to visualize Intel acknowledge the utility and chance for the RISC-V instruction set design in partnering to modify SiFive’s industry-leading Core science portfolio to modify a replacement wave of leading-edge technology,” same Saint Patrick very little, a former Qualcomm government World Health Organization is currently corporate executive and president of SiFive, in a very statement in March.

SiFive’s different company investors embody Western Digital, Qualcomm and SK Hynix. the corporate — that has 550 staff — has raised a complete $185 million, engineering Times rumored last year.