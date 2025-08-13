In the technology market, price often determines who gets access to a product and who remains out of its reach. For years, Apple’s MacBook series has been admired for its build quality, long software support, and overall user experience, but it has also been criticised for remaining in the premium category. The entry point to owning a MacBook has steadily moved upwards, making it difficult for budget-conscious buyers, students, and first-time laptop purchasers to consider it seriously. Now, reports suggest Apple is preparing a MacBook model that could start at around ₹52,000—half the cost of the current MacBook Air in India. This change could mark a rare shift in Apple’s pricing strategy for laptops.

The device in question is expected to use the A18 Pro chip, the same processor that will power the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro. This would be an unusual move, as Apple has, in recent years, transitioned its entire Mac line to M-series chips—processors designed specifically for computers. If the report from DigiTimes is accurate, the decision to use a smartphone-class chip in a laptop suggests that Apple is willing to sacrifice some performance in order to make the product affordable.

This development carries several implications: competition with low-cost Windows laptops and Chromebooks, possible trade-offs in processing power, and the chance to expand the MacBook user base to a section of consumers who have never considered owning one before. It also raises questions about how Apple will differentiate this machine from its iPad range, which already caters to entry-level computing needs.

Apple’s reputation for premium pricing is well established. In India, the most affordable current MacBook Air model with the M2 chip starts at ₹99,900 for the base configuration. While students can get an education discount, bringing the price slightly lower, it still remains a product targeted at the upper tier of the market. The proposed entry-level MacBook, rumoured to start at $599 in the United States for education buyers and $699 for the general market, could translate to around ₹52,000–₹60,000 in India after taxes and currency conversion.

This pricing would put it within the range of higher-end Chromebooks and mid-range Windows laptops. For many students and professionals in India, this could be the first realistic opportunity to own a MacBook without stretching their budget to uncomfortable limits. Apple appears to be targeting users who want the macOS experience but have been forced to choose cheaper alternatives due to price.

The concept of a budget MacBook is not entirely new. Apple previously sold a 12-inch MacBook (2015–2019) that was thinner and lighter than the MacBook Air but carried a high price tag and underpowered specifications. That product struggled to justify its existence and was eventually discontinued. The difference now is that Apple seems willing to sacrifice performance in a more deliberate way to create a genuine low-cost option.

Why the A18 Pro Chip?

Apple’s decision to use the A18 Pro chip, designed for the iPhone 16 Pro, is strategic. The A18 Pro is expected to be one of the most powerful smartphone chips available, with strong single-core performance and advanced AI processing capabilities. However, it will not match the performance of Apple’s M-series chips, which are built for sustained heavy workloads typical of desktop and laptop computing.

Using the A18 Pro in a laptop suggests that Apple sees this product as suitable for lighter tasks, web browsing, video streaming, word processing, and basic creative work, rather than intensive software development, video editing, or 3D modelling. This aligns with the intended competition: Chromebooks and entry-level Windows laptops are used primarily for education and general productivity, not for professional-grade workloads.

One advantage of using the A18 Pro is power efficiency. Chips designed for smartphones consume far less energy than laptop processors, which could allow this MacBook to have exceptionally long battery life. If the device can last more than 15 hours on a single charge, it could appeal strongly to students and travellers. Apple may also be betting that for casual users, the performance difference between the A18 Pro and an M-series chip will not be noticeable in everyday use.

The lower price will almost certainly mean compromises in specifications and build features. Reports indicate that the new MacBook will have a 12.9-inch display—slightly smaller than the 13.6-inch panel on the MacBook Air. The screen is expected to be of lower resolution and brightness than the Air’s Liquid Retina display, which might affect colour accuracy and visibility in bright environments.

The base configuration is rumoured to include 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. While this is in line with entry-level laptops from other brands, it is worth noting that Apple’s macOS runs more smoothly on limited hardware than Windows does, thanks to better integration between hardware and software. Still, some buyers may find 128GB insufficient in an era where digital storage demands keep growing. A version with 256GB could attract a broader audience, but it would likely raise the price.

Build quality is expected to remain high. Apple is said to be preparing an ultra-thin and lightweight design, available in multiple colours: silver, blue, pink, and yellow. Industry sources suggest it will weigh less than the current M4 MacBook Air, which comes in at 2.7 pounds. If it drops below 2.5 pounds, it would be one of the lightest laptops on the market.

Timing and Production Plans

According to DigiTimes, mass production of certain components for the new MacBook will begin by the end of the third quarter of 2025. Final assembly will reportedly take place at Quanta Computer’s factories in the fourth quarter. This timeline suggests that Apple could announce the product in late 2025, with shipments beginning in early 2026.

This staggered schedule might also give Apple time to assess market response to the iPhone 16 Pro’s A18 Pro chip and optimise it for use in a laptop. By the time the new MacBook launches, Apple will have a clear understanding of the chip’s real-world performance and any limitations that need addressing.

If priced correctly, this MacBook could become a direct competitor to Chromebooks, which dominate the budget laptop segment in many countries due to their low cost and integration with Google’s services. In the United States, Chromebooks have become the standard in schools, partly because of their affordability and easy maintenance. Windows laptops also compete in this category, offering a wide range of configurations and price points.

Apple has traditionally stayed away from this market, preferring to keep its products premium. But the company may now be realising that expanding its user base requires offering an affordable entry point. Analysts predict that the new MacBook could boost shipments by 30–40%, potentially selling between 5 million and 7 million units at launch.

However, Apple will have to address potential product overlap. The iPad Pro, particularly when paired with a keyboard accessory, already functions as a lightweight, portable computing device. An 11-inch iPad with an A16 chip costs ₹36,900 for students in India, making it a cheaper option than the rumoured MacBook. Apple will need to clearly define the difference in use cases to prevent customers from choosing one over the other based purely on price.

Software and AI Features

The new MacBook is expected to run macOS, likely the upcoming macOS Tahoe at the time of launch. One major advantage over Chromebooks and Windows machines in the same price bracket will be its ability to run Apple’s latest AI features. The A18 Pro chip is expected to support Apple Intelligence, the company’s expanding suite of AI-powered tools for writing, image editing, and productivity.

This could be a strong selling point, especially if Apple positions the MacBook as an affordable way to access these AI capabilities without buying an iPhone 16 Pro or a high-end Mac. In the context of education, built-in AI tools could make research, learning, and creative projects easier for students.

While the idea of a ₹52,000 MacBook sounds appealing to buyers, some analysts warn it could dilute the MacBook brand, which has long been associated with premium quality and performance. A lower-cost model with reduced specifications might not offer the same experience as higher-end Macs, potentially leading to disappointment among buyers expecting the same standard.

Apple has faced similar challenges before. The iPhone SE is a more affordable entry into the iPhone lineup, but it lacks many features of the flagship models. Yet, it continues to sell well because it retains the core iOS experience at a lower cost. Apple will likely try to replicate this balance with the budget MacBook—keeping the essential macOS experience intact while cutting back on areas that matter less to casual users.

If the reports are correct, Apple’s upcoming budget MacBook could be one of the company’s most important product launches in years. By targeting students, casual users, and budget-conscious buyers, Apple may open a new revenue stream while also introducing more people to macOS. The challenge will be to deliver enough performance and quality to justify the Apple brand, even at a lower price point.

The success of this device will depend on how well Apple can manage the trade-offs between cost and capability. If the machine feels sluggish, has too little storage, or cannot handle everyday tasks with ease, it could fail to gain traction. But if Apple manages to deliver a smooth, reliable macOS experience at around ₹52,000, it could change the way people view the MacBook range.

For now, all eyes will be on Apple’s official announcements in the coming year. Whether this budget MacBook will live up to expectations remains to be seen, but the possibility alone is enough to generate interest in a market segment Apple has so far chosen to ignore.