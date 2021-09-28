Marvel James Bond film ‘No Time to Die’ to include the release of NFTs

The company behind Marvel digital collectables will help launch the first James Bond NFTs. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) Studios and EON Productions have joined with VeVe, the digital collection app, to introduce the first-ever series of James Bond non-fungible tokens to commemorate the release of the latest James Bond film, No Time To Die (NFTs).

Fans will be able to access a variety of collectable content from the film as a result of this. “As fans of Bond, the film franchise’s legacy, and its ongoing effect globally, we couldn’t be more excited to introduce an array of Bond digital treasures to VeVe and our dedicated community of collectors,” said Dan Crothers, VeVe’s COO and co-founder.

A glider and Safin’s mask, one of the villains in the film played by Rami Malek, will be NFTs as part of the collections. Author Ian Fleming first created the character and plot of British Secret Service agent James Bond in 1952. Also, Actor Daniel Craig plays James Bond in the latest flick.

“James Bond is still evolving and innovating.”

“As one of the longest-running and most popular film brands of all time, James Bond continues to evolve and innovate to suit the expectations of our committed audiences around the world,” said Stephen Bruno, MGM’s chief marketing officer. He also said that We’re ecstatic to collaborate with VeVe on the first-ever digital collectable from No Time To Die, giving fans an exclusive chance to acquire a piece of cinematic history and marvel experience.”

Marvel and VeVe

VeVe partnered up with Marvel Entertainment for ‘Marvel Month’ in August, releasing a series of NFTs throughout the month. Spider-Man, Captain America, the Fantastic Four NFTs had a release. And, the release of various Marvel comic books.

All 60,500 premium-license digital statues, which however were priced between $40 (£29) and $400 (£291), were sold out within 24 hours after their release on the VeVe app.

Marvel Entertainment issued its final NFT of Captain America and The Amazing Spider-Man #1 comic book on VeVe on August 31st to commemorate its 82nd birthday and wrap up Marvel Month.