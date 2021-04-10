LG Is Planning To Make An Massive Supply For Its OLED TV Panels To Other Television Manufacturers

The company announced on Thursday, LG Display began mass production in its second OLED panel factory. The new plant in Guangzhou, China will manufacture initially 60,000 OLED sheets a month, meaning that LG Display’s overall OLED manufacturing capacity, along with the LG’s current plant in Paju, South Korea, has nearly doubled to 130,000 sheets a month.

According to LG, displays of 48 to 77-inch scale are created using panels manufactured at its new factory. In other words, they’re for televisions. LG Display is one of the industry’s leading suppliers of OLED TV displays. In their TVs, LG Show OLED panels according to FlatPanelsHD use 19 brands including LG, Vizio, Sony, Panasonic, Hisense, Bang & Olufsen, and Toshiba.

LG Display’s latest plant is opened and Samsung Display’s rival is turning away the LCDs now employed by most of the TVs. LG Display said earlier this year that LCD TV panels are finished in South Korea, while Samsung Display reported that it had finished the launch of LCD TV panels in South Korea and China.

James Hoyoung Jeong, CEO of LG Show, expressed his hope that the new plant would “allow faster adoption of OLED displays.” The big OLED displays for an LG show are considered a “key growth driver.” LG Display says production potential in the future at the new plant could rise to 90,000 sheets a month.

According to the Reuters report, by 2021, LG Display wishes to see OLED panels account for 50% of its income, up from about 30% in 2018. Meanwhile, Samsung Display is pinning hopes on a quantum dot, ZDNet reports that it has OLEDs on its upcoming QD displays instead of LCDs on its current display.

LG’s Deal With Samsung

Regarding OLED TV-panel availability, Samsung settled on a deal with LG. Many credible sources in South Korea say that, from their opponent and industry leader, the display subsidiary of LG starting in the second quarter of 2021, Samsung will purchase one million OLED TV panels.

Recently, both company officials have met to agree to supply Samsung with up to four million OLED TV panels by 2022. While LG faces some difficulties in some areas of its business model, outsourcing, and even removal of certain companies, the Display company continues to grow stronger.

Any of its notable customers are Sony, Hisense, and Vizio. The increasing demand for its OLED TV panels has increased its capacity to produce up to 8 million units this year.

Samsung’s production of LCD panels on the majority of the existing Samsung TVs has decreased in the last few years. In the face of the increasing success of cheaper brands of similar efficiency, it had to ensure sustainability.

Also, Samsung’s release from the OLED screen market some years ago has kept developing alternative technologies, some of which adorn recent South Korean electronics giant high-end TV devices.

The demonstration TV using the QD-OLED Technology allegedly experienced low brightness problems, including Quantum Dot OLEDs (QD-OLED) or MicroLED TV screens.

Even if the latest agreement between Samsung and LG is stated by many independent outlets, the story remains to be confirmed by both firms. The claims were rejected unfounded by Samsung.

