LinkedIn agrees to pay $1.8 million to female workers after the DOL said they were paid less than their male counterparts

LinkedIn has agreed to pay $1.8 million to almost 700 female workers in California who were subjected to “systemic, gender-based pay discrimination,” according to the Department of Labor.

According to a DOL statement released on Tuesday, women working at the online-networking company in engineering and marketing professions in San Francisco and engineering and product jobs at its Sunnyvale headquarters were not paid as much as their male counterparts.

According to the DOL, LinkedIn violated an Executive Order that bars corporations from discriminating against employees based on gender. LinkedIn disputed that it had violated the ruling.

“While we have agreed to settle this matter,” LinkedIn said in a statement Monday, “we do not agree with the government’s claims; LinkedIn pays and has paid its employees fairly and equitably when comparing similar work.”

The DOL’s conclusions resulted from a normal examination of LinkedIn’s compensation policies and practices by the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) between March 1, 2015, and March 1, 2017.

After accounting for other circumstances, the OFCCP stated that LinkedIn paid some female employees “at a statistically significant lower rate than their male counterparts, which if proven, could result in a violation of the Executive Order.”

The conclusions were based on sources such as employment policies, records, and compensation statistics for individual employees, as well as interviews with managerial, non-managerial, and human resources personnel.

LinkedIn did not reply promptly to Insider’s request for comment made after normal business hours.

According to a mediation deal reached between LinkedIn and the DOL, the business would pay over $1.75 million in back wages and more than $50,000 in interest to 686 employees. If it discovers that its compensation is not gender-neutral, it will conduct an internal assessment and make wage modifications.

“Our agreement will ensure that LinkedIn better understands its obligations as a federal contractor and complies in the future,” Jane Suhr, the OFCCP’s regional director for San Francisco, said in a statement.

According to LinkedIn’s 2021 equal pay report, female employees received $0.999 for every $1.00 earned by male employees globally, and the company periodically evaluated its pay practices to ensure our employees are being treated appropriately. According to the company, women account for nearly 42 percent of its global leadership.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, full-time female workers in the United States earned 16.9 percent less than male workers in 2021. In the year 2000, the figure was 23.1 percent.

