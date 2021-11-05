Lucid CEO says Tesla’s 4680 battery cells may not be a breakthrough

Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson talks about the electric vehicle industry, batteries, and also Tesla’s attempt to make 4680 battery cells. Rawlinson says that the range of the vehicles will play a crucial role in the coming future. Adds that Tesla’s 4680 battery cells might no longer be that big of a breakthrough as expected.

With increasing technological advances, everyone is focused on higher ranges, efficient performance, and many more. In his recent interview with IEEE Spectrum, Rawlinson shares various things about electric vehicles in the present and expected EV future. It is known that Lucid’s 520-mile range defeated Tesla’s highest range by 100 miles. Lucid was successful in bringing such a record-breaking range with its first model itself.