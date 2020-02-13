M2P Solutions secured Rs 10 Cr from Amrish Rau, Kunal Shah, and others

M2P Solutions, which is a financial API infrastructure, which owns API Infrastructure YAP, has now secured INR 10 crore as a part of its seed funding round led by the former PayU India, CEO, Amrish Rau.

The round also saw the participation from the Jupiter Money Founder, Peifu Hsieh, Vikram Chachra, Kunal Shah, Abhishant Pant.

According to the company, it will invest these funds for further developing its technology stack, growing in newer markets, and expanding its team outside India.

Madhusudanan R, Co-founder, YAP, said,

“We are at the centre of API-fication of Banking and Payments in India and pride ourselves as the platform of choice for fintechs and businesses. However, with the advent of neo-banking, a lot of work still needs to be done, and we will be investing these funds into our API technology infrastructure stack. This funding round by leading angels is a validation of our model, and we look forward to scale our platform across Asia.”

