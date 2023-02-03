Meta India Took Down 34 Million Bad Pieces of Content on Facebook And Instagram in Dec

Facebook parent Meta has recently notified that it removed more than 22.54 million articles of content across 13 policies for Facebook and over 12.03 million articles of content across 12 policies for Instagram in December 2022 in India. During the month of December last year, Facebook got 764 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism, and the social media giant said it provided tools for users to address their issues in 345 cases.

In its monthly report in compliance with the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, Meta informed that these tools constitute of already established channels to report content for specific violations, self-remediation flows where users can download their data, avenues to address account hacked issues, etc.

Moreover, Meta added, “Of the other 419 reports where specialised review was needed, we reviewed content as per our policies, and we took action on 205 reports in total. The remaining 214 reports were reviewed but may not have been actioned.” The company received 10,820 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism on Instagram. “Of these, we provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 2,461 cases,” Meta informed.

Other than this, there were 8,359 reports where specialised review was needed, for which Meta reviewed content and took action on 2,926 reports in all. The leftover 5,433 reports on Instagram were reviewed but may not have been auctioned.

According to the new IT Rules 2021, big digital and social media platforms, with more than 5 million users, have to publish compliance reports every month.

In a statement, Meta said, “We measure the number of pieces of content (such as posts, photos, videos or comments) we take action on for going against our standards. Taking action could include removing a piece of content from Facebook or Instagram or covering photos or videos that may be disturbing to some audiences with a warning.”

As per its content moderation policies, “Meta uses technology and review teams to detect, review and take action on millions of pieces of content every day on Facebook and Instagram.”

The technology and review teams at Meta help in the reviewing and detection of potentially violating content and accounts. Then, it takes a three-part approach to content enforcement: remove, reduce and inform. Meta’s Facebook Community Standards highlight what is and isn’t allowed on Facebook and the Instagram Community Guidelines outline what is and isn’t allowed on Instagram. The content that goes against Meta’s policies is removed as soon as it is reviewed.