Micron Chip Ban: US Commerce Secretary Vows to Defend American Interests

At a press conference held after a gathering of trade ministers in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework discussions, Gina Raimondo, the Commerce Secretary of the United States, vehemently voiced her disapproval of China’s measures that essentially prohibited the acquisition of Micron Technology memory chips.

Raimondo emphasized that the United States will not tolerate this economic coercion and is collaborating closely with allies to address the issue.

According to Raimondo, China’s actions targeting Micron are unfounded and lack any factual basis.

She characterized them as clear instances of economic coercion, emphasizing that the United States firmly opposes such tactics and is determined not to succumb to them. Raimondo further noted that the U.S. government does not anticipate China’s strategy to be successful.

The cyberspace regulator of China announced on May 21 that Micron, the largest U.S. memory chip manufacturer, had failed a network security review.

As a result, China would block key infrastructure operators from purchasing Micron’s products, which would likely lead to a reduction in revenue for the company.

The timing of China’s action is notable, as it followed the recent agreement by G7 industrial democracies to implement new initiatives aimed at countering economic coercion by China.

Raimondo acknowledged this decision by the G7 leaders and emphasized that the United States is actively engaging with its partners to address the specific challenge posed by China’s non-market practices, as well as other related challenges.

During a meeting with China’s Commerce Minister, Wang Wentao, on Thursday, Raimondo also raised the issue of Micron. This demonstrates the United States’ commitment to addressing the matter directly with Chinese officials.

Raimondo clarified that the agreements reached within the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework talks, including those pertaining to supply chains and other key aspects, would align with the U.S. government’s investments in the CHIPS Act.

The CHIPS Act is a $52 billion initiative aimed at strengthening and enhancing domestic semiconductor production in the United States.

Raimondo expressed her appreciation for companies from IPEF countries, including Japan, Korea, and Singapore, being involved in the funding offered through the CHIPS Act.

This highlights the desire to foster collaboration and cooperation in the semiconductor industry among these nations.

China’s Ban on Micron Chips Draws Strong Reaction

The effective ban on purchases of Micron Technology memory chips by China, coupled with the United States’ strong response, is likely to have significant impacts on multiple fronts.

Firstly, the targeted economic coercion by China against a prominent U.S. company indicates an escalation in trade tensions between the two nations. This action could further strain the already delicate economic relationship and potentially lead to retaliatory measures from the United States.

Secondly, the United States’ firm stance and commitment to addressing China’s non-market practices in collaboration with allies signals a unified front against unfair trade practices.

By working closely with partners, the U.S. aims to build a collective response to counter economic coercion and establish a more level playing field for global trade. Moreover, the ban on Micron chips will undoubtedly affect the revenue and operations of the company.

As one of the largest memory chip manufacturers in the U.S., Micron’s sales and profitability will be impacted, especially if it is unable to access the Chinese market, which represents a significant consumer base.

This can have broader implications for the semiconductor industry and supply chains, as companies reliant on Micron’s products may need to seek alternative suppliers or adjust their operations accordingly.

Additionally, the timing of China’s action following the G7’s agreement on countering economic coercion suggests a growing international consensus against such practices.

The G7’s commitment to push back against China’s coercive tactics signifies a united front among industrial democracies, which could potentially lead to more coordinated efforts in addressing China’s non-market practices on a global scale.

Comments

comments