Microsoft To Acquire Activision Blizzard For $68.7 Billion

Microsoft Games just announced its record $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, roughly five times the recent record set by Take-Two Interactives’ acquisition of Zynga. Last year, Microsoft acquired developer Bethesda for a whopping $7.5 billion. The deal, valued at $68.7 billion, is still subject to regulatory approval. On Tuesday, the two companies jointly announced a cash deal in which tech giant Microsoft will buy the controversial gaming company for about $95 a share.

After the deal closes, Microsoft will become the world’s third-largest gaming company by revenue, behind Tencent and Sony, Microsoft said in a statement on Tuesday. Microsoft said the deal will accelerate the growth of its mobile gaming, PC, console, and cloud gaming businesses and provide the foundation for Metaverse.

Once the deal is finalized, Microsoft will have 30 game development studios and years of publishing experience. It will bring acclaimed franchises from Vision, Blizzard, and King Studios – Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, Call of Duty, and Candy Crush with some highlights under the umbrella of Microsoft Games. According to the press release, the move allows Xbox maker Microsoft to gain a foothold in the mobile gaming space and the upcoming metaverse. Activision Blizzard comprises several divisions and development teams including Blizzard Entertainment, Beenox, Demonware, Digital Legends, High Moon Studios, Infinity Ward, King, Major League Gaming, Radical Entertainment, Raven Software, Sledgehammer Games, Toys for Bob, Treyarch, and others.

The deal also reflects Microsoft’s long-term vision, as it competes with Meta (formerly Facebook) to build technology to create a virtual world called Metaverse. The all-in deal will allow Microsoft to accelerate mobile gaming and provide building blocks for Metaverse or virtual environments. The move will make Microsoft the third-largest video game maker in the world, giving it control of some of the most popular games of all time, including the Call of Duty series and the fantastic behemoth World of Warcraft.

In a statement, Microsoft said that Kotick will remain the publisher’s CEO, reporting to Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft Gaming. However, Microsoft notes that “After the deal, Activision Blizzard’s business will report to Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming,” a statement that does not expressly suggest Kotick’s continued role after the acquisition. Bobby Kotick, who has faced scathing allegations over the past year and is demanding he step down for leading Activision on sexual harassment and cultural issues, will remain in the office answering Xbox boss Phil Spencer, according to Microsoft.

News of the deal, announced Tuesday, comes as Activision Blizzard is trying to recover from a scandal in which the company was accused of allowing a “pervasive fraternity culture in the workplace” that can lead to constant employee harassment, as per a lawsuit filed in California. The state of California sued Activision Blizzard last year, alleging that the publisher promotes sexist culture and pays women less than men despite doing more work. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella appeared to hint at Activision Blizzard’s reputation on Tuesday during an investor call in which he stressed the importance of building a safe and fair culture in the workplace.

Microsoft has presented its upcoming purchase of Activision, along with previous acquisitions such as Fallout and Doom maker Bethesda, as key to its efforts to transform itself into a Netflix-like company by heavily investing in content that makes people pay for a regular subscription. Mobile games are also an important acquisition factor, Microsoft said. Microsoft’s Mobile Games Division Blooms Much of the focus here will naturally be on Microsoft’s acquisition of major AAA franchises such as World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Call of Duty, and the like. However, there is no certainty that Microsoft will block Call of Duty or other giant games on Xbox for the foreseeable future: PlayStation sales make up the bulk of Activision Blizzard’s revenue, and moving away from the platform would significantly reduce the company’s weight in the gaming industry.

Activision’s library of games such as “Call of Duty” and “Overwatch” gives the Microsoft Xbox gaming platform an edge over the Sony Playstation, which has enjoyed a more steady stream of exclusive games for years. Every month, more than 100 million gamers, including over 25 million Xbox Game Pass subscribers, play Xbox games across consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets.

Spencer said the acquisition will allow Microsoft to accelerate its cloud gaming plans and emphasized that Activision Blizzard’s existing gaming communities will continue to be supported going forward. Regulators put a stop to their work. It’s worth noting that this is not yet a settled deal, Microsoft may have huge sums of money but it will face scrutiny from regulators and anti-competitive appraisers before the purchase can be finalized. It’s one of the biggest acquisitions in the tech sector in recent years and will bolster Microsoft’s position in the growing gaming industry, but could be complicated by Activision’s recent concerns about a toxic culture.

With a turnover of over $200 billion, the gaming industry is the largest and fastest-growing form of entertainment. Mobile devices are the largest gaming segment, with almost 95% of all gamers worldwide enjoying their games on mobile devices. With Activision Blizzard’s approximately 400 million monthly active players in 190 countries and a $3 billion franchise, this acquisition will make Game Pass one of the most compelling and diverse lineups of gaming content in the industry.