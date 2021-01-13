Mivi Launches Collar 2 – A Made In India Wireless Earphone with Super Charging

National, 13th January 2021: Taking its Made in India initiative forward consumer Technology Company Mivi has launched another 100% Made in India Product Collar2, a wireless earphone which is the successor of its highly successful Collar1.0

Mivi Collar2, priced at Rs.1399, is the only wireless earphone at that price point to offer Super Charging feature. 10 minutes of charge gives 10hrs of playtime and full charge in 40 minutes gives a playtime of 17hrs. Another unique feature of Collar 2 is that it can be paired with 2 devices at the same time and can control both devices simultaneously.

Talking about the new launch, Co founder of Mivi, Midhula Devabhaktuni said, “Our first made in India product Roam2 which was launched last month was a runaway success and became the best selling bluetooth speaker. Its success has inspired us to develop more products that are made in India. Collar2 Earphones is a product completely designed, developed and manufactured in our Hyderabad unit. We are determined to continue the momentum and keep bringing the premium quality products at an affordable price point”.

Collar 2 has a strong MEMS mic for next gen calling experience, Bluetooth 5.0 for uninterrupted connectivity and has extremely light weight for a longer use. It also has an in-line 3-button remote to control music and calls makes it convenient to play, pause, accept, reject calls without having to reach for your phone. The built-in microphone also activates voice assistants such as Google Assistant or Siri at the touch of a button.

It is made with the highest quality materials and comes in 6 beautiful colors. It comes with 3 pairs of interchangeable earbuds that provide a safe and secure fit. When not in use, the magnetic buds lock around the neck. It also boasts of a deep and powerful bass and Mivi’s rich high definition signature sound which has been fine-tuned to cater to the preference of Indian audiophiles.

The Mivi Collar 2 is available on Mivi.in, Flipkart and Amazon at a special introductory price of just Rs 1199 and with a 1-year manufacturing warranty.

About Mivi: Mivi is an all-Indian brand and a pioneer in portable audio device, providing solutions to wireless communication. Mivi always strives for perfection, fashion and simplicity, focusing on revolutionary innovations. Mivi provides high-end earphones specifically designed for high-quality sound and tailor-made to provide the user with a solution that can be used across a wide range of audio genres and styles at affordable prices. Mivi believes in the idea that sound is a deeply personal experience, and strives to provide users with earphones that match their personal inclinations, to inspire with intensity. Mivi is continually committed to providing the best products at the best value.

The launch of this manufacturing plant marked the beginning of a new journey for Mivi- to imagine, design, engineer and build locally but also to compete at international standards. Also we have a simple mission, to produce innovative, high-quality audio products with a dedicated focus on high-end sound. Our strength, success and product range is built on a unique relationship with our customers. A relationship that has produced a simple and obvious result, we give real users real sound quality.

