Mobile Connection Requirements Made Easy with 10digi

About 10digi

Before we get into the “how’s”, let us first get to know about the “what’s”. We all know that the world is majorly influenced by the Internet and the various facilities that come with it. Nowadays, everything is just a click away! Be it that designer bag you always wanted, or emergency medicines, or even your daily groceries, everything is available online, just a click away. Then why can’t the same be applied for mobile connections?

This is where 10digi comes in with its innovative services which allow you to buy SIM card online as well as buy new connection online with just a few clicks. Given how rushed life is nowadays, going to nearby retail stores, filling up those lengthy forms and going through all the procedures, ask for too much trouble than what we would like to handle. 10digi is one such platform that provides various services related to mobile connection requirements all the way to your doorstep! From getting free SIM home delivery to getting a fancy number, all is possible online with the help of 10digi and their outstanding services!

Core Services of 10digi

10digi has a lot of services and facilities exclusively made for you and your comfort. However, the core services that 10digi has to offer are mentioned below.

Prepaid SIM Card Connections

10digi gives you the easy option to buy SIM online. That includes the option to buy Prepaid SIM card right from your home. Not only that, they even offer you many packs for you to choose from. These are the following providers you can select your card from:

Jio Prepaid Sim

Vi Prepaid Sim

Airtel Prepaid sim

Postpaid SIM Card Connections

Not just Prepaid SIM, 10digi also has plenty of options for Postpaid SIM services. That’s right; you can buy Postpaid SIM Card at 10digi too! From the range of packs and offers available just for you, you can choose the ones that are most suitable for your needs. Take a look at all the providers that 10digi offers you.

Airtel Postpaid connection

Vi Postpaid connection

Jio Postpaid connection

Mobile Number Portability Services

There may be many reasons why you would need to port your number to another provider. Whatever it is, it does not have to be accompanied by the lengthy procedures that one usually has to go through to port number. With 10digi and their first-class services, you can port mobile number right from your home without having to go through the long and troublesome procedures. Just visit the official website of 10digi, and you will be able to port any number just like that! You have the following options for MNP:

Port to Jio

Port to Vi

Port to Airtel

Port to BSNL

Option for Getting Fancy Mobile Numbers

Have you always fancied to get a unique phone number or have requirements to get a VIP number but are not really getting the facilities at your regular retailer store? Well, you can easily get your fancy number now with the help of 10digi and their exceptional services. 10digi gives you the liberty to choose from lakhs of unique numbers that will leave up to your needs. Quite useful, is it not?

Alongside these services, 10digi now provides its client with the services for buying Tata Sky new connection and Tata Sky HD new connection.

Partner’s/ Telecom Service Providers of 10digi

10digi is a well-connected e-commerce platform with a partnership with the nation’s top telecom operators and service providers. To bring you the top services at the most affordable prices and plans, 10digi is in collaboration with the following service providers:

Jio

Airtel

Vi

BSNL

Benefits of Ordering from 10digi

You will get several benefits and advantages by availing the services of 10digi. We have listed a few for you right here so that you can get a better understanding of what you can get by using the services of 10digi.

They make an easy and quick purchase of SIM cards, both postpaid and prepaid, online possible. It is paperless and hassle-free. You also get free home delivery, with their broad connectivity throughout the country.

They provide you with several options for telecom providers all at one place.

They do not have any hidden charges and are dedicated to providing you with the best services at the most affordable prices.

They make home delivery within 2 hours of placing an order possible.

They have a super active customer care service to help you out with any query that you might have. Also, their dedication and commitment towards their customer are visible through the fantastic feedback from their users.

They have convenient payment options, including online payment and cash on delivery.

They also provide you with instant cancellation and refund of the amount, as long as the SIM has not activated.

Steps to Buying a New SIM Card

Forget those long and complicated procedures of buying a SIM card. With 10digi, purchasing a SIM card is easier than ever! Here is how:

Visit their official websitecom. You may also download the application from Google Play store. On the home screen, choose whether you would like to purchase a Prepaid connection or a Postpaid connection. Once you have made your choice, now you may select which telecom provider you would like the new connection from. Next, you will be presented with several packs and plans available. Browse and select your most preferred plan. You will then be asked to give some necessary detail, such as your delivery address and such. Select your preferred delivery time after that. Finally, make the payment or choose cash on delivery and place the order.

Steps to Port Number Online

You may want to know the easy and simple process of how to port number with 10digi. Don’t worry as we have gone ahead and listed the steps right here. Take a look!

Similar to buying a SIM connection, the first step would require you to either download the app from Google Play store or visit the official website of 10digi. Once you have opened the homepage, browse through their services and click on ‘Port Number‘. You will then be asked to choose among the telecom service providers of your preference. Next, select your preferred plan from among the number of available packs and plans. You will then be asked to fill up some necessary information to port number online and get the card delivered to your home. In the final step, choose your preferred payment option of online payment or cash on delivery and place the order.

Other Services

Being the ultimate destination for anything related to mobile connections, 10digi has various other services that you can readily avail.

10digi has facilities for you to purchase Jio phones from their platform.

10digi also houses various mobile accessories, including car charger, USB cable, mobile chargers, and so on.

You will also find Jiofi services at 10digi.

Now, you may buy Tata Sky Binge or Tata Sky DTH new connection from 10digi.

Availability/Cities

10digi has a broad connection and connectivity across the nation. This means you will easily be able to avail 10digi and its services form the following cities across the country:

Delhi NCR

Mumbai MMR

Pune

Bangalore

Hyderabad

Chennai

Ahmedabad

Jaipur

Lucknow

Meerut

Bhopal

Kochi

Bhubaneshwar

Vijaypura

Hubli

Mangalore

Mysore

Nagpur

Nashik

Belgaum

Gulbarga

Chandigarh

Patna

Ranchi

Guwahati

Conclusion

Bringing innovation to a new level, 10digi is a platform that will help you solve your mobile connection requirement problems from the comfort of your house. Mainly, eliminating the entire troublesome process of getting a SIM card, 10digi not just saves your time, but also saves your money by providing you with the best deal along with the finest services. Therefore, if you are waiting for some excellent services and quick mobile connections, get in touch with 10digi today!