Netflix fights back in India

Netflix’s India subscription fees have been cut. It has reduced the cost of its basic subscription in India by 60%, from 499 rupees (€6.20) to 199 rupees per month, while also lowering the cost of its higher-tier plans.

There’s also a new 50-rupee cost for its popular mobile/cellular package, which is aimed at users of mobile phones or tablets (from 199 to 149 rupee).

In India, the development is being interpreted as a “fight back” and a direct challenge to its competitor OTT companies. India is seen as a significant market for OTT users, with data indicating that Indian consumers spend about 5 hours per day on their phones, with a strong focus on video and gaming content.

India is now the third-cheapest Netflix market in the world, thanks to the revised rates (after Pakistan and Kenya).

Netflix has 4.4 million members in India, according to consulting firm Omdia. However, this figure falls far short of Netflix CEO Reed Hastings’ prediction that the business will gain about 100 million users in the country in 2018.

And Netflix has some catching up to do; according to Media Partners Asia, Disney+Hotstar, a joint venture between Disney and Star India, will likely have 46 million subscribers by the end of the year, aided greatly by its cricket portfolio, which includes the EPL and the Indian Premier League. In India, Prime Video has 18 million members and is expected to reach 22 million by the end of the year.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings recently expressed his frustration with the company’s inability to maintain membership growth momentum in India. However, the company’s approach to the Indian market and content has always been marred by serious strategic mistakes and, perhaps most tragically, a refusal to forge new territory.

It has dragged its heels on commissioning world-class hits from India, removed executives who could have made a difference, and adopted an inward-looking posture that has left it eating the dust of the competitors over the last five years. However, Netflix’s biggest failure in India is not its poor subscriber growth.

With the exception of Sacred Games, which got some worldwide attention but was canceled after two seasons in 2019, Netflix India has commissioned scores of titles, films, and TV episodes, none of which have achieved the international acclaim of Narcos or Squid Game.

For example, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, the company’s most important series in recent months, has only made the top 10 lists in South Asia and nations with a big Indian diaspora.

More examples would be helpful, but in terms of non-English TV series, Aranyak and Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein are the only two that have even made the Top 10 since Netflix began posting this data in July 2021.