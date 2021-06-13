Nvidia to drop Windows 7 and Windows 8 driver support in October

Nvidia is attending to drop support for Windows seven, Windows 8, and Windows eight.1 later this year. Nvidia drivers are completely accessible for Windows ten in Oct, with solely important security updates accessible on Windows seven, Windows 8, and Windows eight.1 through Sep 2024.

Microsoft has already introduced support for Windows seven and Windows eight, and even the extended support for Windows eight.1 can finish in Jan 2023. “The overwhelming majority of our GeForce customers have migrated to Windows ten OS,” reads a support note from Nvidia. “In order to confirm GeForce house owners expertise the most effective attainable security, support, and practicality, Nvidia can currently specialise in Windows ten software system.”

There are currently one.3 billion active Windows ten devices, however Windows seven continues to be in use in several elements of the globe. Statcounter estimates that Windows seven still accounts for fifteen % of all Windows versions. Windows ten dominates Steam usage although, creating up nearly ninety three % with Windows seven at slightly below 2 %. Microsoft is additionally expected to launch a replacement version of Windows, seemingly to be named Windows eleven, in October.

Nvidia’s last driver to formally support these previous versions of Windows are created accessible on August thirty first, with AN Oct fourth unleash being the primary to solely support Windows ten.

