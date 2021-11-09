NYC Mayor-Elect wants schools to teach about Bitcoin

NYC Mayor-Elect Eric Adams, who recently said that he would take his 1st three paychecks in Bitcoin, now wants schools to teach about it. His goals are to make New York the center of innovation and all technology. And for this to be possible, schools must teach students about the latest technology that is blockchain. He also added that Bitcoin had become a new medium to make payments for goods and services globally.

Schools to teach about Bitcoin

Eric Adams recently had an interview with CNN Business Sunday where he talked about his plans to make NYC the center of innovation and tech. He also talked about the tweet that said his 1st 3 paychecks would be in BTC. When asked if he would encourage and ask businesses to start accepting BTC as payments, Eric said that “We are going to look at it.” And that makes sense as there are a lot of complications when accepting crypto, but the idea is to get there ultimately.

Eric also said that NYC had been the center of innovation for a long time. We have seen self-driving cars, drones, enhanced cybersecurity, and a lot more. But when he was talking about BTC and blockchain, young people on the street asked him, “What is that?” And this is why he thinks is that schools need to teach about Bitcoin. Bitcoin has come a long way, and he thinks everyone needs to know about this innovative technology.

Eric’s promises

Eric has repeatedly promised that in a year, people are going to see a completely different city. He plans to make NYC the center of all technology and, yes, Bitcoin. And to kickstart that, he will be taking his 1st 3 paychecks in BTC. Even though we liked this announcement, not everyone did. The professor at Harvard, Jason Furman, said that this is a bad economic and investment decision and also seems like a conflict of interest. Jason also said it’s like Eric is saying he is buying Amazon stocks and is putting in policies to help the company. But Eric explained it’s not the same as there is no CEO here to benefit from the rise of BTC.

