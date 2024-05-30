OnePlus is set to add a touch of elegance and serenity to its flagship smartphone lineup with the introduction of a limited-edition Glacial White variant for the OnePlus 12. This new color option is scheduled to launch on June 6, joining the existing Flowey Emerald and Silky Black variants that have already captivated users.

Let’s dive into what makes the OnePlus 12 Glacial White a must-have for tech enthusiasts and design aficionados alike.

OnePlus describes the Glacial White edition as a “design masterpiece,” taking inspiration from the beauty and resilience of glaciers. This variant aims to balance the chaos of modern life by offering a serene and powerful aesthetic. The sleek white finish not only enhances the phone’s look but also gives it a unique, premium feel that stands out in the crowded smartphone market.

OnePlus 12 Glacial White – Availability and Pricing

The Glacial White variant of the OnePlus 12 will be available with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, priced at Rs 69,999.

This pricing is consistent with the other color options available for the same configuration. Additionally, the OnePlus 12 is also offered in a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs 64,999.

Given its limited edition status, the Glacial White variant is expected to have restricted availability, making it a sought-after item for OnePlus fans and collectors. If you’re eyeing this elegant new color, it’s advisable to act quickly once it becomes available.

The OnePlus 12 Glacial White: A Recap of Specifications

While the new Glacial White color adds a fresh look, the hardware specifications remain the same as the existing OnePlus 12 models. Here’s a detailed overview of what the OnePlus 12 brings to the table:

The OnePlus 12 boasts a 6.82-inch QHD+ 2K LTPO OLED panel that supports HDR 10+ and a peak refresh rate of 120 Hz. This combination ensures vibrant colors, deep blacks, and smooth visuals, making it ideal for multimedia consumption and gaming.

Performance

Under the hood, the OnePlus 12 is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, ensuring top-notch performance for all your tasks, whether it’s intensive gaming, multitasking, or productivity apps. This cutting-edge chipset is paired with either 12GB or 16GB of RAM, ensuring a seamless and responsive user experience.

Battery and Charging

The smartphone is equipped with a 5,400 mAh battery that supports 100W SUPERVOOC charging. This means you can expect quick recharge times, keeping you connected and productive throughout the day with minimal downtime.

Camera Setup

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the versatile camera setup on the OnePlus 12. It features a 64 MP primary shooter, a 48 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50 MP telephoto sensor. This trio of cameras allows you to capture stunning photos and videos, regardless of the scenario. From wide landscapes to detailed close-ups, the OnePlus 12 has you covered.

The OnePlus 12 has been designed to deliver a flagship experience in every sense. Here are some additional features that make this device a top-tier smartphone:

Build Quality and Design

The OnePlus 12 continues the brand’s tradition of combining form and function. Its premium materials and meticulous craftsmanship result in a device that feels as good as it looks. The Glacial White variant, in particular, adds an element of sophistication that is both visually and tactilely appealing.

Software and Features

Running on OxygenOS, the OnePlus 12 offers a clean, smooth, and customizable user interface. It’s built on Android, providing all the latest features and security updates you would expect from a modern smartphone. OnePlus’s software optimizations ensure that you get the most out of the powerful hardware.

Connectivity and Extras

The OnePlus 12 supports all the latest connectivity options, including 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC. This ensures you’re ready for the future of wireless communication and mobile payments. The device also features an in-display fingerprint sensor for quick and secure access.

Why Choose the OnePlus 12 Glacial White?

The OnePlus 12 Glacial White variant isn’t just about a new color; it represents a blend of elegance and high performance. Here’s why it might be the perfect choice for you:

Exclusive Design: The limited-edition status and unique Glacial White finish make it a collector’s item and a conversation starter.

Top-Notch Performance: With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and up to 16GB of RAM, you’re getting one of the most powerful smartphones on the market.

Versatile Camera System: Capture stunning photos and videos with a versatile and high-quality camera setup.

Fast Charging: The 100W SUPERVOOC charging ensures that you spend less time tethered to a charger and more time using your phone.

Flagship Experience: From the premium build to the smooth software, every aspect of the OnePlus 12 is designed to deliver a top-tier user experience.

Conclusion

The OnePlus 12 Glacial White edition brings a fresh and serene aesthetic to an already impressive flagship smartphone. With limited availability, this variant is sure to appeal to those who appreciate both design and performance.

If you’re in the market for a new smartphone that combines elegance, power, and exclusivity, the OnePlus 12 Glacial White should be at the top of your list. Mark your calendars for June 6 and get ready to experience the perfect fusion of serenity and power with the OnePlus 12 Glacial White.