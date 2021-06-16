OnePlus Announces Merger with Oppo

Once referred to as the flagship killer complete, OnePlus has greatly modified its strategy over the past few years. It’s currently a part of the premium flagship market. And to deliver additional such premium offerings, OnePlus unified its hardware R&D efforts with Oppo earlier this year. The corporation even started bundling Oppo’s ColorOS eleven computer code skin on its flagship OnePlus nine series in its home country, China.

Well, it’s like all of the hints were informed towards today’s surprise announcement.

OnePlus has formally proclaimed its merger with Oppo. Yeah, in an officer post on OnePlus forums, OnePlus co-founder and chief operating officer Pete Lau has confirmed this development. which means OnePlus can “further integrate” with Oppo, going on the far side of their existing hardware R&D partnership.

Last year I took on some extra responsibilities to manage product strategy for each of the OnePlus and OPPO. Since then, we’ve integrated a variety of our groups in conjunction with OPPO to further contour our operations and make the most extra shared resources. when seeing positive impact from those changes, we’ve determined to further integrate our organization with OPPO,” said Lau.

Well, OnePlus says that it’ll still operate as an associate “independent brand” beneath Oppo. New products can launch beneath the OnePlus name and therefore the community focus can stay an equivalent, adds the Chinese large.

Lau additionally adds that a merger with Oppo can modify OnePlus to “create even higher products” for its community. the corporate can have additional resources to figure with going forward. And it additionally means that quicker and additional stable computer code updates within the future, states Lau within the forum post.

Now, it’ll be attention-grabbing to visualize if the corporation switches out OxygenOS with ColorOS within the world market with its next product launch or not. Would you like ColorOS over the clean OxygenOS skin? allow us to understand within the comments section below.

So yeah, BBK Electronics! I think several of you’ll already be acquainted with the parent company of well-liked phone manufacturers like Vivo, Realme, Oppo, and OnePlus. Well, when lease OnePlus existed as a flagship killer for several years, it looks to be elbow grease additional management over the corporate. we’ve already seen plenty of influence from Oppo’s endways OnePlus over the years. Thus it’ll be attention-grabbing to visualize however this merger pans out. Until then, you’ll be able to foresee Realme stealing the flagship killer crown far from OnePlus.