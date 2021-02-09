ONLINE GAMING IN INDIA. WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW?

Is online gaming part of betting and gambling?

For the introduction: online games describe any video game that enables online interactions with other players. Video games were previously classified by a PEGI online content descriptor to indicate whether they were online. With most games now offering online interactions, this distinction is no longer used.

What differs from game to game is the level of interaction. How much information players share and how many people they interact with are the two key factors that parents need to be aware of.

Online games are important to understand, as they are tons of fun, fun, teamwork, collaboration, and imaginative adventure for kids. When played healthily, they make a significant contribution to the development and sociability of children.

However, it is important for parents to understand online gaming so that they can cultivate safe and healthy children’s habits and technology from a young age.

Online video games require relatively complex hardware and a high-speed internet connection. This can create the perception that you need the latest technology for your child.

However, there are a multitude of ways that your child can play video games online without breaking the bank. Tablet devices and older smartphones are good examples of this. Older models also offer a comprehensive way to enjoy video games online. Apps like Roblox can give kids access to the game even on lower-priced devices.

Other costs that parents should be aware of are those incurred after the game is first purchased or downloaded. An increasingly popular way to fund game development is to offer games for free, but then charge fees for content or characters in the game – these are known as freemium games. Fortnite is an example of a free game that makes big bucks from in-game purchases that unlock new outfits and dances.

Now how can online gaming be related to betting and gambling, which links with adulthood?

There are two possible spaces for this action:

Bookmakers

In-games betting and gambling

Computer games gambling

As gambling in computer games addressing the underlying use of gambling elements is in computer games. This has often been criticized in the media and politically in recent years, but it also leaves many legal questions unanswered and legal gray areas.

Gambling in computer games is to be differentiated from the online casino or online slot machine, which is clearly marked, categorized and directly identifiable as a game of chance in contrast to computer games.

In addition to the official gambling elements in games, game items are also traded on external sites via betting and gambling systems. In English-speaking countries, skin gambling is also used here. A well-known representative of this is the game Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Against these betting and gambling games were partly acted on by gaming platforms and by laws.

Games of chance in computer games are often based on the games-as-a-service and / or free-to-play model, in which, for example, loot boxes or raffles are offered for the preservation of random special game items and skins. These offer the player a considerable either advantage over other players (“pay-to-win”) or can be used solely because of their collector’s value becoming an addiction. Since the games are mostly free or have already been purchased and have their own play money currency, new players usually only notice the hidden costs later and players are only tempted to make in-game purchases via micro transactions with real money when they are committed to the game. In-game purchases now make up a large part of gaming sales, of which loot boxes and other random systems are an important part.

Many computer games with a high proportion of gambling appear as mobile games , browser games and casual games and are therefore less elaborate than current computer games, but can be played at any time and encourage the player to continue playing through pop-up messages and notifications in the Notification panel .

Bookmakers and online casinos as a part of online gaming

Many of us heard about classic sportsbooks. What about rapidly growing online casinos, which became essential part of online gaming. An online casino (virtual casino, online casino) is a site or special program that allows you to gamble on the Internet.

Online casino sites may specialize in various types of gambling: slot machines, roulette, poker, or other card games.

As a rule, online casinos provide the opportunity to play the same gambling games as in ordinary casinos (roulette, poker, and keno).

However, during a real game, the probability of winning or losing depends on many objective factors: these include the initial position of the cards, the method and intensity of the shuffle, the number of players at the table, and other reasons.

In online casinos, the game result is generated using a built-in program – a random number generator. This part of the game has only one function – it constantly generates rows of random numbers. Now when the player presses the “Spin” button on the slot machine or spins the roulette wheel, the program takes the sequence of numbers from the RNG and interprets it into the result of the game round.

From the outside, it seems that there is no significant difference in what determines the result of the game. In both cases, it depends on random factors. However, in reality, real and online games can lead to different results.

The activity of online casinos is controlled, and in some countries, including Russia, it is completely prohibited. Most countries have developed and implemented special bills that stipulate the features and rules of online gambling business in their territory. Approaches to the regulation of such activities can be conditionally divided into 3 groups:

A complete ban on all casinos on the Internet. Representatives: USA, Canada, Japan, Estonia.

Issuance of highly restricted licenses for online gambling. Representatives: France, Germany, Italy.

Licensing of all types of gambling activities, including on the Internet, without any strict restrictions. Representatives: Costa Rica, Antigua and Barbuda, Panama, Malta, Gibraltar.

How can you bet and gamble in India

How to pick a good bookie for online gaming?

HOW TO CHOOSE A GOOD BOOKMAKER

There is a cold, harsh truth that needs to be realized when entering into sports betting. Bookmakers want to make money. They are not there to do you a favor, they are there for you to try to hit because they don’t just spend money left to right and center. So when you go into sports betting, you want to find a good bookmaker, preferably one of the best bookmakers, as this enhances your own online betting experience and it all starts with market value. Here are some pointers on how to choose a good bookmaker.

Customer Service

Welcome Bonus

Any sports betting sites will provide a selected list of reliable bookmakers. They include a brief review of the bookmaker and these sites' experiences on these bookmakers. Be sure to browse these reviews before deciding to make a deposit. Certainly, there is no room for similar mistakes made by another person. A smart man can gain some learning from other people's mistakes.