Our top 10 Time Saving Tips For Packaging and Labeling

Time is money, and with the holiday season quickly approaching you are probably thinking about ways to save time. We have compiled a list of our top ten tips for packaging and labelling that will help make your life easier. This online label design software we recommend is using an automated labeller to reduce the need for handwritten labels or stickers which saves hours of labour per year. Another tip involves freeing up more time by reducing mistakes when filling containers through proper equipment alignment and maintenance.

1. Label your boxes with a permanent marker

Labelling your boxes with a permanent marker can save you time because it will be quicker for you to find the box that contains what you are looking for. This is especially true if there is more than one person living in your house or apartment. You may have different labels on each of the shelves, but as long as they are clear and easy to read.

2. Use a ruler to put the box label at the top of the box, not on one side

By placing the box label at the top of a shipping box, you can save time by not having to rotate the whole package as is required when it’s on one side. This reduces friction and makes for an easier experience all around.

3. Label each item on all sides with its contents and measurements

Labelling all of your items with their contents and measurements could save you time in the long run. Label every side, front, back, top and bottom if possible. If you have a lot of extra space on surfaces that are not being used for storage put up labels there too! This way it is easy to quickly see what everything contains before grabbing an item from the shelf or drawer without having to read through the entire label each time.

4. Make sure your labels are easy to read – use a font that is clear and large enough for everyone to see

Labels should be easy to read – whether they are on boxes or in emails, they can save time and make your customer experience better. Make sure the font is clear and large enough for everyone to see (even those with vision impairments) so that you don’t have to worry about sending out multiple versions of an email just because one person couldn’t read it.

5. Put tape on both ends of any string-tied items so they don’t come undone in transit

We all know that packing and moving can be a huge hassle. One of the most frustrating parts is when you have to tie up your items with string or ribbon, only to find out at some point in transit, it has come undone. To avoid this problem altogether, we recommend putting tape on both ends of any string-tied item before sending them off. This will ensure they stay secure during their journey.

6. Pack glassware separately from other breakables

If you want to save time and money, pack glassware separately from other breakables. That way, when it comes time to unload the dishwasher or load the washing machine, your glasses will be waiting for you in one place. When they’re all together like that, it’s easy enough to get them clean without having to spend an extra minute sorting through which items are safe with soap and water and which need a special cleaner.

7. Double check your inventory list before going through everything to make sure you’re not missing anything

When you prepare to go through your inventory list, make sure that you are not missing anything. If the ingredients for one of your products are running low, then there is a high chance that it will be on this list. It also helps if you have an idea about which items need more attention in terms of labelling and packaging since they require more time than others. Double-check before going through everything.

8. Buy pre-made packaging from suppliers

The process of boxing and labelling your products can take a lot of time. There are many different ways to save you the trouble, like buying pre-made packaging from suppliers or hiring someone else to do it for you. You’ll save yourself a lot of time and headache by purchasing pre-made packaging from suppliers. You can even order through print on demand services for a quick turnaround with no minimums or set up fees.

9. Try using a labelling machine for more professional-looking results

Labelling machines come in a range of styles, from simple desktop models to more complex industrial versions. Label printers are great time savers when it comes to labelling products at home or work. They can automatically print out clear custom text onto adhesive material so all you have to do is peel off the backing and apply them

10. Consider getting a set of stickers from an office

It’s important that we all take care when handling our packages because they are very vulnerable during shipping–especially if there is no label present which means each item needs its own tag in order not to mix up similar types together or worse yet -put something too close without protection like bubble wrap underneath it could cause damage done irreversible sturdiness issues depending upon where exactly these accidents happen within their journey towards delivery

Conclusion:

Packaging and labelling are the last steps in getting your products to market. They may seem like an afterthought, but they play a major role when it comes to building brand recognition for your product line or company. If you’re looking for ways to streamline this process, here are our top ten time-saving tips in our blog that will help you get more done with less effort.