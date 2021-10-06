Payments firm AvidXchange plans to raise $506 million on IPO

According to a regulatory filing on Monday, AvidXchange Holdings Inc is aiming to raise up to $506 million in an IPO in the United States, which could value the corporate payments provider at over $4.4 billion.

In a fundraising round in April of last year, the business, which is backed by billionaire Peter Thiel, was valued at $2 billion. AvidXchange has engaged investment banks to prepare for an IPO, according to Reuters in March.

As the COVID-19 epidemic has pushed digital transformation across industries, financial technology firms that enable payments for businesses have had a lot of success in the last year.

AvidXchange, whose investors include Mastercard Inc (MA.N), creates software for small and mid-sized enterprises that automates payments, invoicing, and accounting.

According to its website, the 21-year-old business completed roughly 53 million transactions worth $145 billion last year.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based firm serves over 7,000 North American businesses and has offices in seven cities throughout the country.

The IPO for AvidXchange, which wants to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker “AVDX,” is expected to cost between $21 and $23 per share. The underwriters for AvidXchange’s IPO are Goldman Sachs & Co, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, and Barclays.

Suppliers send bills to AvidXchange’s two-sided platform, which is the company’s main business. Once the invoices and payments have been connected with the accounting system, buyers will authorize them. Payments are then made through the network using the providers’ preferred ways.

The firm claimed in its S1 filing that by the end of FY 2020, it had more than 7,000 customers on its platform, with more than 700,000 suppliers paid between 2015 and 2020. During the fiscal year 2020, AvidXchange processed about 53 million transactions.

In its filing, the firm stated that “the B2B payments industry is quickly changing and provides a substantial potential for digital transformation,” and that paper checks account for about 42 percent of the $25 trillion spent on B2B payments each year.

According to PYMNTS’ own research, 46 percent of accounts payable (AP) experts want to deploy digital AP automation solutions.

Rabbet, a real estate development management software platform, established a collaboration with AvidXchange last month to help real estate developers better manage their invoices.

Rabbet’s technology will connect with AvidInvoice, AvidXchange’s electronic invoicing system, to eliminate invoice data duplication and ensure invoices are paid faster and with fewer errors as a result of this endeavor.

In a joint announcement, Joe Fox, chief product officer of AvidXchange, said, “This cooperation not only strengthens our position within the real estate sector, but it will also deliver a better experience for Rabbet’s clients.” “As we work together, we aim to see a major influence on cooperation between development and accounting teams, as well as change in day-to-day invoicing processes,” says the company.