Persona 5: How to Beat Okumura – Tips and Strategies for Taking Down the Challenging Boss

If you are having trouble defeating Okumura in Persona 5, don’t worry – you’re not alone. Okumura can be a challenging boss to defeat, but with the right strategy and preparation, you can overcome him. In this guide, we will provide some tips on how to beat Okumura in Persona 5.

First, let’s talk about the basics of the fight. Okumura has several different parts that make up his body, and each part has its own weaknesses and resistances. Your goal is to take out each part one by one and deal as much damage as possible while avoiding his powerful attacks.

One of the most effective strategies for defeating Okumura is to exploit his weaknesses. Okumura has a weakness to Nuclear attacks, so try to use Persona with Nuclear skills to deal damage to him. You can also use Buff and Debuff skills to increase your party’s attack and defense, respectively.

Another useful mechanic to take advantage of is Baton Pass. Baton Pass allows you to pass your turn to another party member after landing a critical hit or exploiting a weakness. This can be incredibly powerful against Okumura, as it allows you to chain attacks and deal more damage.

It’s also important to be well-prepared before going into the fight. Make sure your party is well-equipped with powerful weapons, armor, and accessories. You should also stock up on healing items and buffs/debuffs to give yourself an advantage.

When fighting Okumura, pay attention to his attack patterns. He has a few different patterns that he cycles through, and by observing these patterns, you can predict when he will use his most powerful attacks and prepare accordingly. For example, he has an attack called “Heat Riser” that can significantly increase his attack and defense. If you see him use this attack, make sure to use Dekaja or Debilitate to remove the buffs.

It’s also important to focus on targeting the weaknesses of each part of Okumura’s body. For example, the legs have a weakness to Gun attacks, while the arms have a weakness to Psychic attacks. By targeting these weaknesses, you can deal more damage and take out each part more quickly.

Don’t forget to use buffs and debuffs during the fight as well. Buffs like Rakukaja can increase your party’s defense, while debuffs like Sukunda can lower Okumura’s accuracy. These skills can make a big difference in boss fights and can help give you an advantage.

Finally, don’t rush through the fight. Take your time and make sure to heal when necessary. Rushing through the fight can lead to mistakes and unnecessary damage. Stay patient and persistent, and don’t be afraid to adjust your strategy if necessary.

Conclusion

In conclusion, defeating Okumura in Persona 5 can be challenging, but with the right strategy and preparation, it is definitely possible. Focus on exploiting weaknesses, using Baton Pass, and using buffs and debuffs to give yourself an advantage. Pay attention to Okumura’s attack patterns and take your time during the fight. With these tips, you should be able to defeat Okumura and move on to the next challenge in Persona 5. Good luck!