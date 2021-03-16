PlayStation Communities is being discontinued

Sony is inviting a small group of PlayStation 4 gamers to carry out the PS4 beta update 8.50 before it is made available to the general public. The software update, which PlayStation has apparently called the Spring 2021 beta in their email invites in which it was made clear that they will be discontinuing their PlayStation Communities feature, according to the patch notes first published by MP1st.

According to an email sent to PlayStation 4 owners, the process for discontinuing of PlayStation Communities feature will start in April. PS4 players with similar interests may create communities to play games, form parties, exchange screenshots, and talk about topics they were interested in.

Play Station Communities – How It Started?

In September 2015, as a part of PS4 framework update 3.00, communities were added for players with common preferences in individual titles, niches outside of games, and all in between. The PlayStation Communities have provided a perfect environment for gamers and fans to connect, play games, and talk about their common interests.

Before the introduction of the successor console, the PS5, it had evolved into a melting pot of ideas and rivalry among users. Sony removed the PlayStation Communities app from the PlayStation Store in March 2020 and eventually reduced its functionality.

The eventual removal of the Communities feature comes after the discontinuation earlier in the month of PlayStation Store rentals and movie sales for all new PlayStation consoles: PS4, PS4 Pro, and PS5.

Why Sony Removing PlayStation Communities Feature?

In the midst of a general realignment of features on the PlayStation Shop, Sony has given some reasons for pulling the plug on the Communities feature. It claimed that the feature was no longer needed due to the massive growth of subscription-based and ad-based entertainment services on its numerous consoles.

Customers have now been told that such updates will not take place until August 31st of this year and that they will also be able to access their bought movie and TV content via the PlayStation Website.

Even though Sony’s moves are targeted at delivering high-quality content and services to its loyal customers (including PS4 users); owners of the PS4 console may be concerned that their consoles may become outdated shortly. Sony, on the other hand, is well aware of this perception and has pledged ongoing support for the PS4 through frequent firmware updates and improvements for enhanced and reliable performance.