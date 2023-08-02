Project assumption examples and how to manage them

In every project management cycle, project assumptions play a crucial role. Project managers make the assumption that they will be equipped with the necessary budget and skilled workforce to ensure timely project completion.

However, it is important to acknowledge that assumptions are subject to validation and can be proven incorrect at any moment. Hence, it becomes imperative for project managers to possess a comprehensive understanding of project assumptions and their proper identification throughout each planning phase.

What does Project Assumption mean?

Project assumptions represent the anticipated events or conditions that are likely to occur during the project life-cycle. These assumptions are considered as facts or certainties during the planning phase, even in the absence of concrete evidence or proof, as per the guidelines of the Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK) 6th Edition.

These assumptions are typically derived from past experiences and knowledge, forming hypotheses for the project. However, they introduce a level of risk because they may or may not turn out to be accurate or achievable. In the event that project assumptions prove to be incorrect, they can transform into constraints or limitations, leading to significant project delays and potential restrictions on the project’s progress.

The project assumptions that the project managers commonly make are as follows:

Resource Assumptions

Cost Assumptions

Schedule-Based Assumptions

Quality/Specification Assumptions

Technology Assumptions

Location/Environment Assumptions

Importance of project assumptions

In a practical sense, it is both impossible and irresponsible to undertake project planning without relying on assumptions. Unfounded assumptions, without contingency plans, can obstruct the project’s progress at any stage of the project management lifecycle and may also affect the quality of deliverables.

The crucial aspect to grasp about project assumptions is their inherent association with risk. During the planning process, it becomes imperative to identify these assumptions in order to prepare for potential risks that could impact the project’s schedule, budget, or other aspects.

For instance, while allocating resources, one assumes that the required resources – such as talent, funds, and materials – will be readily available. However, it is vital to bear in mind that resources might deplete, and, therefore, it is essential to consider these assumptions during the initiation, planning, and execution phases to mitigate any adverse effects that may arise in case the resources become scarce.

Projects’ Resource Assumptions- Examples

The project assumes that all necessary materials and equipment will be procured and available for use during its execution. However, potential scarcities in materials and equipment could hinder the efficient progress of the project, as not everything may be readily accessible.

Furthermore, it is assumed that all project team members will maintain optimal health and efficiency throughout the project’s life-cycle. However, the occurrence of sickness and fatigue could lead to decreased efficiency and productivity, deviating from the initial assumption.

The allocation of resources is assumed to be sufficient for the project’s life-cycle. Nonetheless, there is a risk that inadequate contributions from these resources could compromise the project’s timeline, scope, and overall objectives, contradicting the initial assumptions made during the planning phase.

It is also assumed that all individuals involved in the project at the outset will remain committed until its completion. However, it is essential to consider the possibility of workers withdrawing from the project during its life cycle, which may impact its continuity and progress.

The project assumes that all resources, including equipment, tools, and materials, will remain in good condition throughout the project’s duration. However, there may be instances where these resources malfunction or become damaged as the project advances, necessitating contingencies to address such situations.

Additionally, team members are assumed to have access to the tools they need, including advanced equipment, software, and electricity during working hours. However, there is a risk that these tools may not be sufficient for everyone, potentially creating obstacles for certain team members in executing their tasks as planned.

How to Manage Projects’ Resource Assumptions

Conduct a thorough analysis of assumptions to facilitate risk management planning and develop a contingency plan in case the primary approach faces challenges. This plan should address potential shortages of essential materials required for the project, thereby minimizing risks that could impact project efficiency.

Collaboration with the Human Resource department should prioritize the well-being of project workers, ensuring their optimal condition and performance.

Document all project assumptions in a dedicated log or structured document to effectively track and manage resource inadequacies or issues, encompassing equipment, materials, tools, and personnel.

Work closely with the Human Resource department to monitor and supervise project staff, keeping a record of their performance and establishing a prior agreement that commits them to stay until project completion, unless justified otherwise.

Regularly monitor and assess all project resources to guarantee they are in optimal condition, as their state can significantly impact task performance and project quality.

Promptly communicate any problems or suggestions to the project manager, enabling swift action and prevention of potential issues.

Projects’ Cost Assumptions: Examples

The project manager will ensure that the expenses for acquiring and maintaining resources adhere to the planned budget. Nevertheless, in case of resource depreciation or malfunction, there is a possibility that the budget could surpass the initial cost assumptions due to the need for repairs.

The salary costs for project personnel are anticipated to stay within the expected assumptions. However, in certain situations nearing the project deadline, these costs may fluctuate as overtime work might be required.

Subcontractor wages and indirect expenses like space rental, utilities, and office supplies are projected to remain within the predetermined budget. Nevertheless, over time, these costs may change based on economic factors.

While the overall cost of daily operations is expected to remain constant, there is a possibility of variation depending on economic conditions.

During the purchase of project materials, equipment, and resources, their costs will remain stable. However, market prices may exceed or decrease, as they are subject to fluctuations.

The project’s total budget will not exceed the available capital and will sufficiently cover the expenses incurred.

How to Manage Projects’ Cost Assumptions

Regularly monitor and inspect the condition of all resources, including equipment, materials, and tools. Ensure that staff members and workers adhere to the user manual guidelines and do not violate them during usage.

Develop accurate cost projections, as they play a critical role in the budgeting phase of the project.

Design both short-term and long-term budgets to facilitate contract formation, which helps maintain the overall project cost within the budgeted limit and prevents it from exceeding the allocated budget.

Involve other stakeholders in verifying broader project assumptions, such as the budget and project cost.

Maintain comprehensive records of all resource and material purchases and study market prices to identify the most cost-effective timing for procurement.

Identify precise points where shifts may occur, facilitating a better assessment of their impact on the project’s progress and enabling necessary adjustments to be made.

Projects’ Schedule-Based Assumptions: Examples

Ensure that all required equipment and materials are available according to the planned schedule. However, it is essential to acknowledge the possibility of encountering insufficient materials when they are needed for the project.

The project’s finances are well within the budget allocated for the specified timeframe, as managed by the project manager. Nevertheless, it is crucial to consider that equipment conditions and the country’s economic situation may influence the projected budget.

All team members and workers are expected to efficiently complete their assigned tasks within the planned schedule.

The supplier is expected to deliver consumables on time, but there may be instances where delays in the delivery process lead to a deviation from the scheduled arrival.

All relevant stakeholders are scheduled to attend the upcoming meeting, but there could be situations where some stakeholders are unable to participate.

The projected timeline for the project can be met, and the overall project will be completed within the anticipated timeframe.

How to Manage Projects’ Schedule-Based Assumptions?

Conduct an Assumption Analysis to identify potential risks in case the project life-cycle deviates from the expected schedule, aiming to mitigate any adverse impact on the project.

Develop contingency plans and alternative options to address uncertainties and risks arising from potential deviations in the project life-cycle, whether related to schedule or budget, and ensure alignment with the planned project timeline.

Regularly monitor and analyze the project’s timeline to track task progress and performance by the project team.

Effortlessly adhere to the scheduled project timeline, while also preparing a backup plan to minimize the impact in case of any timeline disruptions.

Employ project management tools to visually represent and outline the project’s timeline, allowing for the identification of dependencies, constraints, and assumptions.

Establish contingency plans to handle any resource limitations that could potentially delay the project timeline.

Projects’ Quality/Specification Assumptions: Examples

Throughout the project life-cycle, ensure that all equipment and materials maintain their quality and remain in good working condition. Nevertheless, it is important to acknowledge that certain materials or equipment may experience depreciation, potentially affecting their functionality.

While the project’s scope and specifications are initially fixed, there may be instances during the project’s execution where adjustments are necessary to meet specific project requirements and needs.

All goods provided by suppliers are expected to be in optimal condition and of the desired quality.

Project staff and workers are required to possess the necessary skills and qualifications. However, differences in individual skills, training, and experiences may lead to variations in work quality among the workers.

How to Manage Projects’ Quality/Specification Assumptions

To uphold and monitor the quality of resources, document and track project assumptions in the Project Assumption Log.

Develop a comprehensive project assumption analysis to effectively plan, anticipate, and monitor potential scope, specification, and change requirements during project execution.

Ensure open and effective communication with suppliers while procuring resources, and diligently monitor the process.

Partner with the Human Resource department to arrange training programs for project workers, aimed at enhancing and refining their performance.

Projects’ Technology Assumptions: Examples

The software development process of the project aims to fulfill the requirements of stakeholders and customers effectively.

The IT support provided for the project will address technical challenges such as system errors, network congestion, connection issues, and other technical difficulties.

The data inventory is automatically updated, ensuring synchronization of all information within.

All physical devices required for the project, including laptops, computers, mobile phones, printers, and more, are in optimal condition for use.

The project’s system is compatible, functions efficiently, and remains stable to ensure a seamless project execution.

How to Manage Projects’ Technology Assumptions

When designing the software project, always make reference to the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and conduct a thorough need analysis to identify and critically evaluate the requirements and feedback from the customers.

IT Managers have the responsibility to oversee and supervise the support provided by all IT support staff members.

Data Centre Managers are tasked with monitoring and supervising the data inventory, ensuring that all project-related data is automatically updated and synchronized.

The Project Manager should conduct checks to verify that all physical devices are in optimal condition and ready for use.

System Administration plays a key role in monitoring and supervising the system’s compatibility, security, functionality, and stability throughout the project.

Examples of Projects’ Location/Environments Assumptions

The location where the project is conducted generally experiences minimal network congestion and has a strong internet connection. However, occasional connection disruptions may arise due to external factors, such as environmental or surrounding conditions.

The project location remains fixed throughout its life cycle and does not undergo changes as the project progresses. Nonetheless, there might be situations where project members need to work outstation when necessary.

Even during the rainy season, the project can continue to progress as usual, unaffected by weather changes.

How to Manage Projects’ Location/Environments Assumptions

The Project Manager has the responsibility to closely monitor the network and internet connection in the project settings and create at least one contingency plan to address any technical difficulties that may arise in the project’s location.

When developing the project plan, it is essential to proactively assess if there is a need to relocate the project’s location as it progresses.

To enhance the likelihood of successful completion of the project within the estimated budget and on time, despite weather changes, identify and effectively manage as many assumptions as possible.

