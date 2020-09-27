Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds or PUBG is one of the most popular online games that was played and loved throughout India. It was a means to enjoy interactive gaming with your friends via voice chat feature in the app. This game was a blast in itself but unfortunately, it was banned by the Indian government due to ‘national security’ reasons.

This decision was heart-breaking for PubG fans all over India and as far as PUBG Corp. is concerned, they face tremendous losses. The decision of banning the game in India was because of increasing tensions between India and China at the border. Political and national rivalry, if I may call it, led to the banning of Chinese products and Chinese apps in India.

PubG was one of the many apps that were banned because Tencent- Chinese company had the game’s publishing rights in the country. However, PUBG Corp. decided to withdraw this license from Tencent so that the game could go live again in India because India has a very profitable market.

PUBG Corp. is a unit of South Korean firm and is not a threat to India but because of China’s Tencent, this game was banned in the country. PUBG Corp. spokesperson said in a statement that the company is overviewing new ways to introduce a new gaming experience in the Indian market if not PubG.

According to an unnamed source, it is said that the situation of PubG in India is unlikely to change anytime soon.

Another source commented that the game has a very violent nature and is impacting kids all over the country, there have been many complaints from all quarters and this fact does not change with the change in publishing rights.

PUBG Corp.’s spokesperson said in a statement that the company is willing to make all changes that the country suggests reviewing India’s concerns and all suggestions for improvements are welcomed.

PUBG Corp. is reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio, a conglomerate of Reliance Industries to bring the game back in India with its huge demand.

A PUBG Corp.’s spokesperson confirmed that they were in talks with Reliance Jio but nothing has been confirmed as of now.

Reliance did not comment on the issue when asked.

New Delhi has officially banned almost 118 Chinese apps that collected user’s data and were assumed a threat to national security. This major step was taken to pressurize Chinese Tech Companies and China’s economy at large, following almost a month long-standoff between India and China at the Himalayan Borders regarding political disputes.