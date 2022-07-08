Qualcomm has added a Secret ingredient for Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus in Nothing Phone (1)

The impending Nothing Phone (1) is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC, according to the most recent vlog-style video from the startup Nothing. The company and Qualcomm have collaborated extensively to refine and introduce a few additional features that are exclusive to this particular Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC-powered smartphone.

The Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC now offers wireless charging capability, according to a statement from Qualcomm. This confirms that the Nothing Phone (1) will enable fast wired charging as well as wireless charging and reverse wireless charging in addition to fast wired charging.

Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor in Nothing Phone (1).

The business also announced that the Nothing Phone (1) will include an in-display fingerprint sensor in a TikTok video. The Nothing Phone (1) will feature a more secure Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor rather than an optical fingerprint sensor, in contrast to other entry-level and mid-range smartphones.

Only a small number of smartphones, like the Samsung Galaxy S22, now employ ultrasonic fingerprint sensors since they are far more expensive than optical ones. Given this, the Nothing Phone (1) may be considerably more expensive than a regular smartphone with a Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC.

The dual-camera system on the rear of the Nothing Phone (1) is also confirmed to include a specialized ultra-wide-angle lens that also functions as a macro camera. The Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC’s capabilities suggest that the phone should be able to record 4K movies at 30 frames per second.

Nothing Phone (1) Launch Details

On July 12, 2022, Nothing Phone (1) will debut in India and a few European regions. The business has previously announced that the Nothing Phone (1) would be sold on Flipkart, and it has also had a pre-order sale during which customers could reserve the device for Rs. 2,000.

Recently, the business disclosed that HDFC credit card holders may receive a flat Rs. 2,000 discount on the Nothing Phone (1), significantly lowering the cost of the gadget. According to the device’s confirmed specifications, the Nothing Phone (1) might cost more than Rs. 30,000 in India for the basic model.

Conclusion:

Although the smartphone by Carl Pie’s company will come with a good mix of features and looks (yeah everyone is simping over its backlight design!). Till now it’s quite hard to speculate what could be the Nothing Phone (1) featuring, we will be coming up with more such updates in the near future. So stay tuned with us on TechStory to get more updates.

