Rich and Famous Who Have Won Big Amounts In Slots

A lot of celebrities enjoy their wealth in different ways. Some of the world’s rich and famous do in fact have extravagant lifestyles and hobbies that nobody else can afford, but some enjoy spending their leisure time like many of us do and some even like to rub shoulders with regular people whilst pursuing their hobbies. Gambling is a hobby that allows them to do this. Actress Jennifer Tilly and fellow thespians such as Bruce Willis, Ben Affleck and Charlie Sheen love to visit popular casino tables for a night out. These celebrities do prefer table games but there are those that prefer slots instead. This is partly due to some of them appearing on themed slots themselves. Today’s digital slots UK have superior graphics and can therefore be based on blockbuster movies and TV shows that many of these celebrities star in.

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson was made famous by the popular Baywatch TV series. She also starred in a couple of movies and saw her fame reignited due to an appearance in the comedy smash hit Borat. The actress is an avid poker player but she also loves slot machines too. She has also appeared on the reels in the shape of the Baywatch slot that she has been known to play. She is no stranger to winning big either especially at the casino tables.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton enjoys similar fame to Pamela Anderson and is another popular pin up. She too has a few movies under her belt but she is also an American media and business personality and great granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, the founder of Hilton Hotels. Paris loves gambling and she is a frequent visitor to casinos. In fact she has been the face and ambassador of a famous UK casino brand.

Alani Nicole

Alani Nicole Vazquez also known as La La Antony is an American television personality and best-selling author, businesswoman, producer and actress. In the early 2000s she appeared on MTV and VH1. She does not have the universal fame of Pamela Anderson or Paris Hilton but one of her casino exploits has become well known. Recently she was seen hitting the New Orleans casinos to take her mind off her relationship concerns. What she didn’t expect was to end the night thousands of dollars richer. She was so stunned with her winning streak that she posted it all on Instagram. She started playing at 4am with $200 and finished the night bagging a jackpot and another win that made her $68,000 better off.

Mega Slots Wins

Some people are not rich or famous until something life changing happens to them and Elmer Sherwin is one of them. Las Vegas houses the state-operated Megabucks slots. Up to 700 of these machines are linked together and help to create huge progressive jackpots. This lucky punter has won the jackpot two times. In 1989 Elmer Sherwin won $4.6 million and then again in 2005 he ended up bagging $21.1 million, a feat that has never since been repeated.