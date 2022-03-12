Shark Tank India is well-known in India. Ghazal Alagh and her husband Varun have welcomed their second child, which she refers to as a “baby shark.”

Shark Tank India’s popularity Ghazal Alagh invited her second child kid with her significant other Varun Alagh on Thursday. Sharing an image of herself, Varun, their senior child Agastya Alagh and the infant’s hands, Ghazal uncovered the child’s name. Varun and Ghazal secured the bunch in 2011. expressed, “And afterwards there were 2, our second child Ayaan is here to make our lives considerably more tomfoolery. Ayaan signifies ‘favouring from god’ and that is the thing he is. A debt of gratitude is for every one of the sort wishes and endowments. #babyshark.”

Her Shark Tank India co-shark Anupam Mittal’s better half Aanchal Kumar remarked, “Congrats and bunches of affection.” One fan remarked, “Mother shark and presently child shark.” Another fan stated, “Congrats dearest! Yet again god favours the family generally.” While one said, “Mom become maa… Congrats.” One individual kidded, “Congrats ma’am, abdominal muscle is khushi mein face wash ke sath sabun muft mein do (Congratulations maám, presently you should give free cleanser with Mamaearth facewashes).”

Varun and Ghazal established Mamaearth in 2016. In a 2018 meeting with Banana Vista, Ghazal uncovered that they tracked down the organization, after battling to track down safe items for her child Agastya. She said, “Everything began 3 years back, with the introduction of our child, Agastya. We understood the requirement for safe items and their inaccessibility in the Indian market. We were looking for the assistance of our loved ones making a trip abroad to bring regular items for us. What’s more, we were in good company, we went over many individuals who were doing likewise. That is the point at which we considered investigating the Indian market for the best fixings and Safety norms that we need for our children. We chose to bring matters into our hands and do this for our child as well as for every one of the infants out there. That is how Mamaearth appeared.”

Aside from Ghazal, Shark Tank India additionally included business characters, for example, BharatPe prime supporter Ashneer Grover, Lenskart fellow benefactor and CEO Peyush Bansal, SUGAR beauty care products fellow benefactor and CEO Vineeta Singh, Emcure Pharmaceuticals leader chief Namita Thapar, prime supporter and Chief Marketing Officer of boAt Aman Gupta, and author and CEO of Shaadi.com Anupam Mittal.