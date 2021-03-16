Signal makes it easier to transfer chats to a new device

Signal messenger had to face a lot of scrutinies after WhatsApp introduced its latest privacy policy terms, which has been highly panned in recent months. Because of the free publicity, the privacy-focused software has rushed to incorporate more consumer-friendly functionality. In line with this, Signal announces a new transfer chat feature which got added to its beta app which helps you to quickly and conveniently move your chats to a new computer.

Signal actually only requires you to create a local copy, which you must manually pass to the new computer in order for the restore to work. You can quickly migrate your whole account using the new tool; Furthermore, for added protection, the link between your two phones is end-to-end encrypted.

Signal’s Disadvantages Over Other Messaging Platform

The lack of a smooth migration function is one of the key disadvantages of using Signal over WhatsApp. While the messenger provides a way for users to move their chats to a different computer, the procedure allows them to create a local copy, transfer it to the new device, and recover it in order to retrieve their messages.

Apps like WhatsApp and Telegram; on the other hand, have a much more straightforward approach. Since this could be a deal-breaker for many people searching for WhatsApp alternatives, Signal had to release a new, more integrated approach.`

The conversion function is currently only available in Signal beta v5.5.1, and both phones must be running this update for the transition to work. Once it has reached a safe state, it should be open to a larger public. In the meantime, you can sign up for Signal’s beta programmer as well. We will be updating you as the stable update is revealed.

What This New Feature Be All About?

This new feature gives a quick and transparent degree of security by encrypting backups from beginning to end. Many who have signed up to be Signal beta testers can notice the latest “Move Account” feature in the app’s Chat Settings.

Users must log in to Signal on the current device > Transfer or Restore account > Transfer from Android Device > Continue to transfer all Signal data to a new account.

This would move a user’s account to their current computer automatically. Since the feature allows Wi-Fi Direct to transfer profiles, users can keep their two smartphones close together.

We will be updating you with more in the future, stay tuned to our site to get more updates. What do you think about the new update from Signal? Do share your thoughts in the comment section down below: