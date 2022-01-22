Stocks that are in Red this Week

After falling for the fourth day in a row on Friday, the stock market suffered its worst week in nearly two years, and so far in January the S&P 500 is off to its worst start since 2016. Technology stocks have been hit especially hard, with the Nasdaq Composite Index dropping more than 10 percent from its most recent high. Which qualifies as a correction in Wall Street talk.

That’s not all. The bond market is also in disarray, with rates rising sharply and bond prices. Which move in the opposite direction, falling. Inflation is red hot, and supply chain disruptions continue.

Until now, the markets looked past such issues during the pandemic. Which brought big increases in the value of all kinds of assets.

Yet a crucial factor has changed, which gives some market watchers reason to worry that the recent decline may be consequential. That element is the Federal Reserve.

“There seems to be a whole lack of conviction,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab. “The dip-buyers step in, but then they run out of momentum.”

Roblox

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has seen its gaming platform explode in popularity over the last few years, but growth stocks have fallen out of favor with investors in the past month.

The shares extended last month’s losses to start the year, currently down 11.7% week to date as of 12:06 p.m. ET on Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Growth stocks are underperforming value stocks to start 2022. The main reason for that is the Federal Reserve’s intention to begin raising interest rates to curb the highest rate of inflation in nearly 40 years. The 10-year U.S. Treasury rate has been rising since bottoming out in the summer of 2020. Companies are valued based on the present value of their future cash flows, so higher interest rates mean those future cash flows are worthless to investors.

This explains why Roblox is getting hammered right now. The stock traded for a price-to-free-cash-flow ratio as high as 105 before the recent sell-off. It now trades at 75.

Robinhood

Robinhood (HOOD) is the popular stock market-trading app among young and first-time investors and traders. After the company’s hyped IPO on July 29.

The company is known for pioneering commission-free stock trading with no account minimums. The platform allows users to make unlimited commission-free trades in stocks, exchange-traded funds, options, and cryptocurrencies. Robinhood ranked among the best online stock brokers in 2021 for Mobile Trading Platforms/Apps and Margin Investing/Interest Rate.

Shares of Robinhood have fallen nearly 20%—to less than $14 per share—so far in 2022, continuing a downward trend as the company continues to struggle.