Syska SW300 POLAR Smartwatch with Health Tracking, Hear Rate Monitor – Complete Review

The headline does bring a surprise to your face, isn’t it? Well yes, it’s so far true that a brand that is usually indulged in producing electronics for the home has not brought its all-new smartwatch for the users.

This is actually a newer approach by the brand which of course gives all of us a hint that they will be entering towards “Technology Specific” products. Although, if you’re actively looking for a smartwatch with many features then maybe you can consider this new option by Syska. If you’re interested to know more about the product, here we have got you covered with the complete review for Syska SW300 POLAR Smartwatch.

Syska SW300 POLAR Smartwatch – Review

Syska SW300 POLAR smartwatch does come with some amazing features which you won’t be found on many other smartwatches available in this price segment. On the front, you get a massive round dial display which is off 1.32 inches and this display is an IPS Ultraview screen coming with a resolution of 360×360 and also, the screen is also capable to brighten up to 500 nits which makes it more suitable for outdoor environments.

Presenting our latest edition Syska Polar SW300 smartwatch for all the health and fitness conscious at launch price of only Rs. 2799 on https://t.co/B0OJu6yErY.

Bluetooth calling,In-built memory for offline music,Ultraview IPS display,TWS connection and many more features for U pic.twitter.com/cjY6Es44Ww — Amit Sethiya (@sethiya_amit) July 11, 2022

Here is the list of features you can find in the smartwatch:

Different Modes

It supports 35+ sports models in total. This includes modes of sports activities like running, cycling, climbing, and many more. All these modes are more than enough for a user to make use of it.

Connectivity

When it comes to connectivity, the smartwatch comes with GPS and Bluetooth. Here the GPS (Global Positional System) can actually get track of your location with the help of the smartwatch and the Bluetooth features could be used to get the smartwatch connected to several Bluetooth supporting devices.

The unique thing about the connectivity side is that this smartwatch comes with the support for dual Bluetooth which includes versions 3.0 and 5.0. Adding to that, it also has the ability to connect with TWS earbuds. You can also use a tracking on your smartphone.

Built-in Storage

This does add up a little more space within the smartwatch where you get built-in storage support to face offline music, images, and many more. The internal storage is 512MB in space.

Notification Preview

With the smartwatch, you can actually have a preview of the notification you get on your smartphone.

Trackers

The smartwatch does many suitable health trackers which include:

Health Rate Tracking,

Female Health Tracking,

Blood Oxygen, and

Sleep Monitor tracker

Reminders and other features

With this smartwatch, you get information like:

Weather reports,

Stress Reports,

Scheduling Reports,

Hand Sanitizing Reminders,

Anti-Losing Remainder,

Find Phone,

Alarm Clock,

Stopwatch,

Timer, and many more.

Battery

Syska claims the smartwatch can give up to 3-5 days of battery life for using Bluetooth calling and if the user doesn’t use the Bluetooth calling feature then the battery life can go even further than one week.

What is its pricing?

The crucial part about the smartwatch after its features is the pricing it got! However, the smartwatch comes for the price MRP tag of Rs. 6,999 which if you buy through the Syska website you can get it down for Rs. 3,299 and if you’re looking to buy through Flipkart then you can buy it for Rs. 3,199.

Conclusion – Should you buy it?

This new smartwatch by Syska definitely makes a great fit, as it comes with so many amazing features and this package is given for a great price tag. However, we do have some questions left unanswered and features that are not found in this smartwatch.

Unanswered Questions

Details about after-sales service for the smartwatch updates provided to the smartwatch, and the operating system used in the smartwatch is still unknown.

Features not found in the smartwatch

Although the smartwatch does come with so many features. But, still, some of the basic features which include it support for different watch faces, and detailed information about health activity won’t be available.