T-Mobile to pay $20M after outage led to failed 911 calls

T-Mobile has agreed to pay the Federal Communications Commission $19.5 million in a settlement over a 12-hour countrywide outage in June 2020 that resulted in thousands of failed 911 calls. T-Mobile will also promise to enhance communications of outages to emergency contact centers, among other things, as part of the settlement, according to the FCC.

The interruption resulted in the “total failure” of over 23,000 911 calls, according to the agency. There were other calls that went through but were missing critical information, such as a callback number or geographical information. The outage began due to a malfunction in the part of the T-network, Mobile’s which was exacerbated by routing and software issues, according to the FCC’s inquiry.

The June 2020 incident was a “short-term isolated outage,” according to the Bellevue, Washington-based corporation, and it “immediately took steps to further fortify our network to avoid this type of event from happening in the future.” This isn’t the first time something like this has happened. T-Mobile was fined $17.5 million in August 2014 after two national service failures on the same day.