In a move that has set the financial world buzzing, Tata Capital has begun a series of high-profile institutional roadshows to court both global and domestic investors. With its much-anticipated ₹17,000+ crore initial public offering (IPO) on the horizon, the company is positioning itself for one of the most significant listings in Indian financial services history.

A Landmark Offering in the Making

Tata Capital’s IPO is expected to be the biggest share sale of 2025. As per the updated Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on August 4, the offering will comprise:

Fresh issue: Up to 21 crore equity shares

Offer for sale (OFS): Up to 26.58 crore shares

Total size: 47.58 crore shares

In the OFS segment, promoter Tata Sons plans to offload up to 23 crore shares, while International Finance Corporation (IFC) will sell up to 3.58 crore shares.

The fresh proceeds will primarily be used to augment Tier–I capital, ensuring the company meets its capital requirements for onward lending and future expansion.

The Tata Edge: Trust, Diversification, and Digital Drive

Few names in Indian business carry as much weight as Tata. And that’s precisely what makes this IPO a magnet for investors. Sources familiar with the matter point out that Tata Capital’s:

Diversified lending portfolio spanning retail, corporate, and infrastructure financing

Strong parentage under Tata Sons

Trusted brand legacy in the financial services space

Aggressive digital transformation strategy

…are all factors likely to pull in heavyweight investors from across the globe.

The company has been rapidly digitising its operations, introducing data-driven lending, AI-powered credit assessment, and app-based loan management systems to appeal to a younger, tech-savvy customer base.

Roadshows Take Centre Stage

The outreach campaign is being spearheaded by Tata Capital’s senior leadership, with global roadshows already in motion at major financial hubs including:

Hong Kong

Singapore

United Kingdom

United States

These global events are designed to showcase the company’s growth story, operational strengths, and expansion roadmap to institutional investors who are keen on India’s financial services growth play.

Following the global push, the company will launch a domestic roadshow blitz targeting retail investors. This leg is expected to take place closer to the IPO launch date and will be crucial in building retail participation in the share sale.

Why This IPO Matters for the Market

Tata Capital’s listing will be more than just another big-ticket IPO—it’s likely to serve as a sentiment driver for the Indian markets. The timing is notable:

Global investors are actively looking at India as a growth market amid global economic shifts.

The NBFC sector in India is undergoing a transformation with technology-led lending models.

The Tata brand continues to be synonymous with trust and governance, offering stability in a volatile investment climate.

Market watchers believe that a successful listing could boost confidence for other large-cap IPOs in the pipeline for 2025.

Investor Takeaways

For institutional investors, Tata Capital’s IPO offers a chance to tap into:

India’s expanding credit market with rising demand across housing, SME, and personal loans

Long-term growth potential supported by digital adoption and diversified lending

The security of a Tata-backed business with proven governance standards

Retail investors, meanwhile, may find the IPO attractive not only for its brand assurance but also as a strategic entry point into the financial services sector’s next growth phase.

The Road Ahead

While Tata Capital has yet to officially comment on the developments, insiders say the company’s outreach strategy is aimed at creating a groundswell of interest well before the IPO opens for subscription. By actively engaging both global heavyweights and domestic retail investors, Tata Capital is laying the groundwork for a record-breaking debut on the bourses.

If all goes as planned, the listing could set new benchmarks—not just in terms of size, but also in demonstrating how a legacy brand can reinvent itself for the future of finance.