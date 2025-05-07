A new fundraising round headed by Susquehanna Asia VC has garnered ₹100 crore for The Good Bug (TGB), a gut health pioneering brand that is destined to revolutionize India’s wellness scene. Existing backers, such as Fireside Ventures, remained to participate in the round, indicating ongoing investor confidence in the business’s science-based approach to wellness and health.

Credits: Entrackr

Backed by Leading Investors, Powered by Science

Founded in 2022 by Keshav Biyani and Prabhu Karthikeyan, The Good Bug has quickly established a reputation for using gut microbiome science to address important health issues, such as women’s wellness, weight management, and digestive disorders.

Fireside Ventures supported the company’s first Series A in 2023, while Sharrp Ventures led a Series A extension round in 2024 when it raised ₹35 crore. TGB has achieved its biggest fundraising milestone to date with the current ₹100 crore inflow, which represents a critical turning point for the business.

A Mission to Heal from the Inside Out

At the heart of The Good Bug’s philosophy is a simple but powerful belief: that gut health is the foundation of overall well-being. With over 10 lakh customers across India already benefiting from its innovative range of products, TGB has emerged as a category leader in gut health.

From clinically tested synbiotic formulations and prebiotic fibers to fermented products like kombucha and water kefirs, the brand’s offerings are tailored for both adults and children. Every product is developed using rigorously studied bacterial strains and natural ingredients, combining tradition with cutting-edge science.

“Our mission is to make gut health simple, accessible, and science-driven,” says co-founder Keshav Biyani. “This funding gives us the resources to deepen our R&D, enhance consumer education, and scale our reach across the country.”

Natural Weight Loss Through GLP-1 Science

One of TGB’s standout innovations is its recently launched Advanced Metabolic System, which taps into natural GLP-1 science—a breakthrough area in weight management. Unlike synthetic drugs, TGB’s approach boosts GLP-1 levels naturally, reduces gut inflammation, and helps regulate appetite sustainably.

The product has been clinically tested, earning the trust of healthcare professionals and reinforcing TGB’s reputation for delivering solutions that are both effective and safe.

“This represents the future of weight management,” says Biyani. “We’re proud to bring science-backed, non-invasive alternatives to the Indian market.”

Investor Confidence Signals Big Potential

For Susquehanna Asia VC, this investment represents more than just capital—it’s a bet on the long-term potential of gut health in India’s growing nutraceuticals market.

“We are thrilled to support The Good Bug,” said Bhavani Rana, Investment Advisor at Susquehanna. “Their science-first approach and strong leadership position them perfectly to lead in this space. As awareness around digestive wellness continues to grow, TGB is set to define the next wave of health innovation in India.”

Fireside Ventures, an early believer in TGB, also doubled down on its support. Ankur Khaitan, Principal at Fireside, noted, “We’ve seen the impact of their customer-first mindset and purpose-led innovation. TGB is not just building products—they’re building a movement.”

What’s Next for The Good Bug?

With fresh capital in hand, The Good Bug plans to:

Expand its research and development initiatives

Scale marketing and distribution to reach new geographies

Hire top talent in science, tech, and business

Introduce new, clinically-backed innovations in gut health

As the demand for holistic, preventive healthcare grows, The Good Bug stands at the forefront of a health revolution—one that begins in the gut but reaches every corner of the body.

Credits: Business Standard

Final Word

In an era where consumers are increasingly turning to natural and science-backed wellness solutions, The Good Bug is making gut health mainstream. With strong investor support, a bold innovation pipeline, and a rapidly expanding customer base, TGB is well on its way to becoming a household name in India’s wellness ecosystem.