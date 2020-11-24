The “OLA”Story

We all know about the struggle of waving hands to get a lift and life was made easier. Cabs were a click away! Ola needs no introduction. The first Indian cab aggregator company, Ola has made availing cab services a smooth experience. Owned by ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and formerly known as OlaCabs, Ola was launched in December 2010 by two IIT Bombay graduates. Ola bridges the gap between cab owners and commuters. The idea behind Ola came to Bhavish Aggarwal after he found himself stranded in the middle of the road on his way to Bandipur from Bangalore. Bhavish’s cab driver stopped the car in the middle of the journey and demanded a renegotiation of what Bhavish was paying and then proceeded to abandon him by the side of the road.

Understanding the plight of travelers everywhere, he saw the amount of potential that an extraordinary cab booking service could have in this country. In 2010, he changed his business model from a holiday and tour planning company to a taxi-hailing firm. Instead of buying and renting out its cars, Ola partners with several taxi drivers and owners and adds a touch of modern technology to the whole setup. This allows people to book cabs at a short notice through Ola’s app. Ola is India’s homegrown ride-hailing app with almost 60% market share (as of 2014) in India. It has users across 100 cities of India and employs 15 lakh driver-partners.

Currently, the company offers 11 services in over 106 cities and also launched its services in Australia. The company is backed by international venture capital firms like SoftBank, Tencent, Microsoft and eBay among others. According to latest reports, Ola is in talks with Singapore sovereign fund Temasek, to raise $1 billion in fresh funding. As of November last year, Ola is expected to be valued at close to Rs. 23,112 crores or $3.46 billion.Driven by a hyperlocal approach, Ola is committed to its mission of building mobility for a billion people. Staying in line with its mission, Ola has also ventured into auto and bike booking services. Ola also started a bicycle sharing service called ‘Ola Pedal’ in 2017 to facilitate last-mile connectivity.

Ola was founded by Bhavish Aggarwal and Ankit Bhati in 2010.Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal graduated from IIT Bombay with a B. Tech in computer science in the year 2008. Ola cabs owner Bhavish worked for Microsoft research in Bangalore for two years right after college. He filed 2 patents and published 3 research publications in international journals during his stint at Microsoft. While chasing his entrepreneurial dream, he started an online company to sell short duration tours and holidays before transforming it into Ola Cabs.

Bhavish Aggarwal is now the CEO of Ola. Born on 28 August 1985, OLA owner Bhavish Aggarwal’s age is just 35! His net worth was estimated to be around $350 Million as per 2019 data.

Ankit Bhati is the co-founder of Ola and heads the technical aspects of Ola Cabs, ensuring a quick, convenient, and instinctive experience for the customers and partners. He joined IIT Bombay in 2004 for a B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering and an M.Tech in CAD and automation. By 2009, he had already worked on several freelance projects and with startups like Wilcom, QED42, etc. Ankit finally decided to give up his nomadic professional life for his start-up. He became part of the Ola Cabs journey in November 2010.

How was Ola Started

Ola was launched on 3 December 2010. There is an interesting story behind Ola’s start. Born in Ludhiana, Ola owner Bhavish Aggarwal was just like every other success-driven entrepreneur. Bhavish first started an online site named Olatrip.com that offered holiday packages and weekend trips.

While trying to keep his holiday and tour planning business afloat, Bhavish had to travel from Bangalore to Bandipur for which he rented out a car. The cab experience was horrendous! The driver stopped the car in the middle of the journey and demanded a renegotiation of what Bhavish was paying. After being refused, the driver proceeded to abandon Bhavish en route his destination.

This is when he realized how his plight was probably similar to a lot of customers across the country who were looking for a quality cab services. Bhavish saw the potential of an extraordinary cab booking service, and he changed Olatrip.com’s business model to the one we know today as Ola Cabs.

Bhavish on-boarded his co-founder Ankit Bhati for taking Ola Cabs forward. Bhavish’s parents didn’t agree with his startup plans in the beginning. They were thoroughly displeased with his decision to become a ‘travel agent’. Nevertheless, his parents became supportive once OLA got its first round of angel investment from Snapdeal founder Kunal Bahl, Rehan yar Khan, and Anupam Mittal).

Bhavish believes that anyone can have a good business idea but to implement it successfully, one must have a scalable model to power the business. According to him, the best or one of the safest models one can or should adopt is running a business while owning “zero” inventory.

If you believe that Ola is some sort of abbreviation or short form, you are wrong. The name is derived from the Spanish word ‘Hola’ that translates to ‘Hello’. The name ‘Ola’ probably indicates OLA’s services are as easy and friendly as the word, just like saying a ‘hello’. Ola’s logo is simple and styled as OLA. The logo also has an “O” which represents a tyre.

Ola – Business Model and Revenue Model

Ola has a simple business model. It acts as a facilitator to provide cab-booking services. Customers can book their cabs through the app. Ola does not own any of the cabs. Only those drivers with valid permits duly authorized and verified by transport authorities can sign up with Ola; they could be either self-employed or work for an operator who owns multiple cars.

Just like how we as customers use the Ola app, the drivers get access to a driver-specific mobile app on their smartphone once they register with Ola. This is done only after a thorough check of authenticity and conducting due diligence of the commercial papers and the personal papers of both the driver and the operator. The drivers have flexibility to decide their own time to login to the Ola application and accept requests for rides from customers. They may choose to remain logged out of the system as per their convenience. Ola takes a commission of 15% on an average on all the bookings done through the app.

Ola considers the following factors to create the final bill for the user:

Base Fare – Charged flat. Distance Fare – Charged kilometer-wise (different for different cities). Ride Time Fare – Charged on the time taken to travel. Peak Pricing – Direct ratio depending on the demand for cabs. Service Tax – 5.6%. Swachh Bharat Tax – 0.2%. Toll Charges – Toll Collection in case you cross toll junctions in the journey.

Ola – Funding & Investors / Valuation

Ola has raised a total funding of around $3.8 billion over 25 rounds. This also includes debt financing and secondary market. As of October 2019, Ola’s valuation is about $10 billion. The latest funding was raised on Sep 23, 2019 from a Series J round. As per data available till October 8, 2018, Ola’s major shareholders/investors include SoftBank Group (26.1%), Tiger Global (15.94 %), Tencent (10.39 %), Matrix Partners (8.57 %), and DST Global (6.72%).

SoftBank, which has also emerged as the largest shareholder in Ola’s main rival Uber, holds a 26% stake while Tiger Global Management, another influential shareholder, has around 16%. Other major shareholders include venture capital firm Matrix Partners India with an 8.6% stake, and the Chinese internet conglomerate Tencent with a 10.4% share.

Ola is funded by 44 investors. ARK Ola Pre IPO Private Investment Trust and Hussam Khoury are the most recent investors.

Ola – Competitors

Ola directly competes with Uber, the world’s most well-financed startup having raised more than $24 billion in equity and debt on a recent valuation of $82 billion. Other players in India include Meru Cabs Company Pvt. Ltd. which owns meru cabs, Carzonrent (India)Pvt. Ltd which owns carzonrent and Zoomcar India Private. Ltd. which owns zoomcar. In the bike taxi segment, Rapido is slowly capturing Ola’s market share.