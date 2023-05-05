This is what happened in the markets the last 4 times United Stared defaulted on its debt

The warning from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that the country could run out of funds to pay its bills by 1 June if the debt ceiling is not raised or suspended has sent ripples of concern through the financial markets. The possibility of a national debt default, which has happened four times before, is causing investors and analysts to closely monitor the situation.

The previous defaults had a significant impact on the global economy, resulting in market volatility and economic instability. As Congress remains at an impasse over the debt ceiling, there is growing speculation about the potential consequences of another US default.

This article aims to examine the impact of the previous four instances of the United States defaulting on its debt on the financial markets. By analyzing these historical events, we can gain insights into the potential repercussions of another default, which is becoming increasingly likely as the current debt ceiling deadline approaches.

Default on Demand Notes During the Civil War

In early 1862, during the American Civil War, the U.S. government experienced a financial crisis due to the high costs of the war and the inability to finance it. The government had issued demand notes, also known as greenbacks, to pay for the war, but these notes were not backed by gold or silver and therefore not considered a reliable currency.

Due to a cash shortage, the U.S. government defaulted on its demand notes in 1862. This caused a panic in the financial markets and resulted in a steep drop in the value of the notes.

Many investors who had these notes suffered significant losses as they were unable to redeem them for cash. The default also eroded confidence in the government’s capability to finance the war and created worries about the economy’s overall stability.

Default on Gold Bonds during the Great Depression

During the Great Depression in 1933, the U.S. government faced economic challenges and took measures to stimulate the economy by devaluing the dollar and promoting inflation. As part of this effort, the government defaulted on its gold bonds by offering paper currency.

The government reneged on its promise to bondholders to redeem the bonds in gold coins, and instead provided them with devalued paper currency as a substitute.

When the U.S. government defaulted on its gold bonds, it caused a significant event in the financial markets.

Upon the announcement of the default, investors were gripped by panic and a large-scale sell-off of stocks ensued. In the weeks that followed, trading volume on the NYSE sharply declined as investors sought to liquidate their holdings and reinvest in other assets.

The value of the U.S. dollar dropped considerably compared to other currencies. This further drove down stock prices and fueled an overall sense of uncertainty regarding the future of the U.S. economy.

The decision to Stop Redeeming Silver Certificates for Silver Dollars in 1968

In 1968, the U.S. government stopped redeeming silver certificates for silver dollars, which had been promised to bearers of the certificates upon demand. The silver certificates stated and still state on their face that they are “payable to the bearer on demand” and that they represent a deposit of one silver dollar in the U.S. Treasury.

However, the rising cost of silver had led the U.S. government to face a significant shortage of the metal, which was needed for various government uses, including the production of circulating coinage.

To address this issue, the Coinage Act of 1965 was passed, which authorized the Treasury to stop issuing silver certificates and to remove silver from circulating coinage. This decision effectively ended the government’s policy of redeeming silver certificates for silver coins.

The impact of the government’s decision on the market was mixed. Some investors who had held silver certificates as a store of value were disappointed by the move and felt that they had been misled by the government’s promises. The value of silver also declined as a result of the government’s reduced demand for the metal, which had implications for industries that relied on silver, such as the photography and jewelry industries.

However, there are also some legal experts who argue that the government’s decision did not qualify as a default on its obligations as silver certificates represented a promise to pay a certain value in currency, not a specific amount of silver.

4th Default – The 1971 Breaking of the Bretton Woods Agreement

In 1971, the US government broke its promise to redeem dollars held by foreign governments for gold, which was part of the Bretton Woods Agreement. This agreement, created in 1944, had fixed the US dollar to the price of gold at $35 per ounce, creating a system of fixed exchange rates.

However, the US started printing more dollars to finance the Vietnam War and social programs, leading to inflation and a decrease in the value of the dollar. This caused foreign governments to exchange their dollars for gold, which would have depleted US gold reserves.

To prevent this, the US government suspended the convertibility of the US dollar to gold, effectively ending the Bretton Woods system and introducing a new era of floating exchange rates.

The decision to end the gold standard created uncertainty and volatility in financial markets and many investors were concerned about the impact of the decision on the value of the dollar and the stability of the global economy.

In the weeks following the announcement, the stock market experienced a sharp sell-off, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping by more than 10% by the end of the year. However, the market eventually recovered, and by the mid-1970s, the Dow Jones had surpassed its pre-crisis levels.

As the threat of a US national debt default looms, it is imperative that the House of Representatives and Senate take swift action to avoid a potentially catastrophic outcome.

The global financial system is already facing significant challenges, and a US default could worsen the situation and have far-reaching negative consequences. By acting decisively and raising or suspending the debt ceiling, Congress can ensure that the US continues to meet its financial obligations and prevent further economic uncertainty and turmoil.

