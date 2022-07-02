Top 5 richest people lost $1.4 dollars this year

According to a report by Bloomberg, the wealthiest people in the world lost around 1.4 trillion dollars combined this year. On Monday (27/06/2022) itself, billionaires lost around 206 billion dollars from their fortune.

The data released on Bloomberg Billionaires Index clearly shows that recent economic problems at the international level, coupled with inflation and growing interest rates, have affected the rich also.

During COVID-19 years and especially last year, the number of billionaires on the planet had grown too high levels. There was a 13% increase in high net worth individuals in North America, followed by Europe. Asia pacific region had a low growth rate of 4.2% when it comes to several people who became billionaires from the region.

Asia pacific region was dominating the list of high net worth individuals for the last 10 years and that place now belongs to North America.

The rebound of economies from Covid-19 challenges and revenge spending by people all contributed to an increase in the number of high-net individuals.

Chinese government crackdown against tech companies coupled with huge success rates in stock markets in the United States of America all led to North America becoming the highest performer in the index.