Top Gun Expansion for Microsoft Flight Simulator has been delayed to 2022

The Top Gun expansion for Microsoft Flight Simulator was supposed to be released later this year, but the expansion has now been postponed to March 2022 after Paramount studio confirmed that it would delay the Movie. Paramount announced that the long-awaited sequel to Top Gun will be delayed by six months.

The news comes just days after Paramount announced a series of delays and left the studio without a single theatrical release for the remainder of 2021. Earlier this week, Paramount Pictures announced that all studio films set to hit theaters in 2021 have been postponed to May 2022. The reason for the delta is the burden of COVID-19, which has created uncertainty in the film industry and reduced box office receipts for feature films.

Originally scheduled for November 19, 2021, Asobo Studios and Paramount Pictures postponed the release of the Top Gun Expansion for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Microsoft showed fans screenshots of the planned expansion in June at E3 but it seems now fans have to wait till May till they get their hands on it. After the movie was postponed to May 27, 2022, Microsoft announced that the extension would follow with a delay to May 22, 2022.

Microsoft said in a statement posted on the Flight Simulator website that downloadable content for the film will continue to be available, but there will be a considerable wait of eight months for fans of the game. Both Asobo Studios and Microsoft had planned to release the DLC around the same time the film hit the big screen, but given the impending delay of Tom Cruises to May 27, 2022, it can be safely said that the expansion will be pushed back even further. The ripple effect will ripple through the studios “other releases and penetrate the gaming world as the expansion of Microsoft Flight Simulator’s Top Gun is delayed. Microsoft Studios announced the movie-based expansion at E3 during the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase. The delay for the game adds up to the release of the blockbuster’s new premiere on May 27, 2022.

