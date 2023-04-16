Trump’s new personal financial disclosure; millions earned from speaking engagements and NFTs

On Friday, April 14th, Former US president Donald Trump publicly revealed his 101 personal financial reports. The report was filed with Federal Election Commission. This will help Trump dodge a $200 fine for missing an earlier deadline to file the report. This is his first personal financial disclosure since leaving the White House. The report gives an insight into his post-presidency earnings.

Here are a few takeaways from Trump’s financial report.

Trump’s NFTs and virtual card business

The disclosure shows that he earned between $1 million and $5 million from the sale of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) of his tweets and between $50 million to $100 million from speaking engagements alone.

Trump has been actively engaged in public speaking events across the country since leaving office in January 2021. He has been a popular draw at conservative events and has been highly paid for his appearances. Thus, his earnings from speaking engagements are justified.

However, the earnings from NFTs are a relatively new development. Trump’s tweets, which have been a hallmark of his presidency, have been turned into digital assets and sold as NFTs. The former president’s tweets have been particularly popular among his supporters, and the NFTs have sold for tens of thousands of dollars.

Trump’s deal with a Saudi-based company

Trump’s financial disclosure reveals that he has partnered with a Saudi-based real estate company Dar Al Arkan. It is one of Saudi Arabia’s largest real estate companies. Trump has entered into deal that includes building a new golf and hotel complex in Oman. The project is to be built in Muscat, Oman, on a hillside adjacent to the Gulf of Oman. It will include a golf resort, villas and two hotels, a company executive said.

Loans

The report says that Trump has paid off six outstanding loans but has also acquired new loans for his Trump Tower, Trump Doral. Trump Towers are located in New York and Trump Doral, a golf club, in Miami, is the single largest revenue generator for the Trump family.

The disclosures reveal that Trump has substantial debts. His debts include a mortgage on his Mar-a-Lago resort and a loan from Deutsche Bank. According to the reports, Trump owes between $50 million and $100 million to Deutsche Bank. The reports reveal that Trump is liable for more than $200 million in debts.

Melania Trump’s new revenue stream

According to Florida Department of State records, the former first lady of the US had incorporated a new company by the name of MKT World LLC. The main business of the company is unclear but it still reported royalties of between $1 million and $5 million.

Trump’s social media company, Truth Social

According to the report Truth Social’s parent company Trump Media and Technology Group, was valued at $9 billion. It is lesser than its valuation when it announced its merger in October 2021 with Digital World Acquisition Company. The report reveals that Trump owns 90% of the company but the owner of the remaining 10% is not disclosed.

Conclusion

His supporters and critics have closely watched Trump’s financial reports. Some have speculated that it could provide clues about his future political ambitions. The disclosures have sparked calls for greater transparency and accountability from public officials. Though Trump has not revealed a lot in his reports still these disclosures offer a rare glimpse into the financial activities of a former president. The disclosures show that Trump has continued to earn substantial sums of money since leaving office.

