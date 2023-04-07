Twitter verified unfollows all accounts.

In recent years, Twitter has made significant changes to its verification process. However, the company’s recent announcement to wind down its legacy verified program has caused confusion and concern among previously verified users.

In April 2023, Twitter started a mass unfollowing of legacy verified accounts, leaving previously verified users in a state of panic. This move is part of Twitter’s strategy to remove blue checkmarks from legacy verified accounts that are not subscribed to Twitter Blue or Twitter Verified Organizations plan for businesses.

Impact of Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover

The introduction of Twitter Blue, a premium service with a blue checkmark perk, has raised questions about the credibility of Twitter’s verification process. Many attribute this to Elon Musk’s takeover of the platform, which has led to significant changes in recent years.

Introduction of Twitter Blue and Verified Organizations

The introduction of Twitter Blue and Verified Organizations now provides users with alternative means to distinguish themselves on the platform. Twitter Blue is a paid premium service that includes perks like a blue checkmark, while Verified Organizations is a feature for businesses to set themselves apart from other accounts.

Cost of Maintaining a Blue Checkmark on Twitter

To retain the blue tick on Twitter, users are required to pay for a subscription to Twitter Blue, which is priced at $8 per month on the web and $11 per month on iOS and Android. On the other hand, Verified Organizations is offered to businesses at a cost of $1,000 per month (plus tax), with an additional charge of $50 per month (plus tax) for each affiliate subaccount.

Twitter’s Plan for “Notable” Accounts

The fate of previously verified accounts remains unclear as Twitter has not yet disclosed its plans. Additionally, Verified Organizations can now display a gold checkmark, while government accounts have been assigned a gray checkmark on the platform.

Worldwide Availability of Twitter’s Verified Organizations Service

Twitter’s new verification system has created a divide between users who have access to the blue checkmark and those who don’t. While Twitter Blue offers a blue checkmark as one of its premium perks, the cost of subscription has left many users wondering if the verification process is becoming a pay-to-play scheme. Additionally, the winding down of the legacy verified program and the introduction of Verified Organizations have raised questions about the credibility of digital identities on social media. It remains to be seen how Twitter will handle previously verified notable accounts, but for now, Verified Organizations is available worldwide for businesses and their affiliates at a cost.

