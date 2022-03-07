UKRAINE FOUNDED GRAMMERLY STOPS ITS SERVICES IN RUSSIA.

As Russia continues to invade a free country Ukraine, numerous people and big high-tech companies all over the world are standing up in solidarity with Ukraine. So far companies like Apple, Facebook, Nike, Microsoft, Volkswagen, and Boeing have banned or put sanctions on Russia. And companies like SpaceX have come forward to help by providing services. Another app that is showing its support is Grammarly. It is an application owned by two Ukrainians named Max Lytvyn and Alex Shevchenko. This worldwide popular app helps one to write articles or any writing material with the help of its Artificial Intelligence technology. Recently, the company took an important step to support their motherland by banning its services in Russia. Along with this, it announces to donate all the net revenue earned from Russia and Belarus which makes a $5 million fund.

As we #StandWithUkraine, we are updating our product with a message that provides resources for helping the people of Ukraine. We have also suspended our service in Russia and Belarus. Learn more: https://t.co/6AcrWpay4I pic.twitter.com/7novRVnX0X — Grammarly (@Grammarly) March 4, 2022

On March 4, Grammarly asks for support by the people by tweeting, “As we #StandWithUkraine, we are updating our product with a message that provides resources for helping the people of Ukraine. We have also suspended our service in Russia and Belarus”. with the image of the Ukraine flag”.

The tweet receives more than hundreds of retweets and all of them are on appreciating the company and thanking them for taking a stand. Some of the beautiful tweets that can make your day have been posted here.

We recognize not everyone supports the Russian war against Ukraine, and we are grateful for those making their opposition clear. We’re taking action as Grammarly was founded in Ukraine; our co-founders are from Ukraine, and we have many team members who call Ukraine home. — Grammarly (@Grammarly) March 4, 2022

Adding to the tweet by Grammarly, “We recognize not everyone supports the Russian war against Ukraine, and we are grateful for those making their opposition clear. We’re taking action as Grammarly was founded in Ukraine; our co-founders are from Ukraine, and we have many team members who call Ukraine home”.

I love Grammarly, a life saviour. Alex, Max and Dmytro of Ukraine are the proud founders of Grammarly.#ukraine #startup #grammerly — DK (@dksharma5392) February 28, 2022

Grammarly uses AI/ML to assist with basic writing, spell-check, grammar, tone of language, and context. Some of its other services include a plagiarism detector. It was founded in 2009 and in just 6 years it got over 1,000,000 daily active users. And by 2020, the company gained 30,000,000 more daily active users when it launched free services online. The company is doing spectacular after that. As a report came out by Forbes says both the founders are now on the list of billionaires of the year with a net worth of both Shevchenko and Lytvyn$4 billion respectively.

Where other big companies putting sanctions on Russia, Grammarly decided to put this differently. In its recent update, the app also gives out verified news to educate their user more on the ongoing war. It also motivates people to help by donating to Ukraine help groups.