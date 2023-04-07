Unlocking the Secret: How to Become a Werewolf in Skyrim

Becoming a werewolf in Skyrim can be an exciting and powerful way to enhance your gameplay experience. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at how to become a werewolf in Skyrim and what benefits it brings to your character.

Step 1: Join the Companions

The Companions are a group of warriors based in Whiterun who can turn you into a werewolf. To begin your journey, you’ll need to speak with Kodlak Whitemane and complete the questline associated with the Companions.

Step 2: Complete the “Proving Honor” Quest

During the Companions questline, you’ll need to complete the “Proving Honor” quest. This quest involves clearing out a Silver Hand encampment with Aela the Huntress. After completing the quest, you’ll be given a new quest called “The Silver Hand”.

Step 3: Cure Kodlak’s Lycanthropy

After completing “The Silver Hand” quest, you’ll receive the option to become a werewolf by asking Aela for the “Gift of Hircine”. However, before becoming a werewolf, you’ll need to cure Kodlak Whitemane of his lycanthropy. You can do this by completing the “Purity” quest, which involves retrieving a witch’s head from a nearby cave.

Step 4: Receive the “Gift of Hircine”

Once Kodlak has been cured, you can return to Aela and ask for the “Gift of Hircine”. This will turn you into a werewolf.

Step 5: Embrace the Beast Within

As a werewolf, you’ll have access to powerful abilities such as increased speed, strength, and the ability to sense living creatures. To activate your werewolf form, press the “Beast Form” button (default is “Z” on PC) and watch as your character transforms into a ferocious beast. Keep in mind that while in werewolf form, your character will be unable to access their inventory or use magic.

Step 6: Control Your Transformation

As a werewolf, you’ll transform automatically during a full moon or when your character has taken too much damage. However, you can also choose to transform at will by visiting a location called the “Glenmoril Coven” and completing the “Totems of Hircine” questline. This will give you access to powerful totems that allow you to control your transformation.

Conclusion

Becoming a werewolf in Skyrim can be a fun and rewarding experience. By following these steps and completing the Companions questline, you’ll be well on your way to embracing the beast within and unlocking the full potential of your character.

Remember, being a werewolf comes with both benefits and drawbacks. While you’ll gain access to powerful abilities, you’ll also be vulnerable to silver weapons and will not be able to use your inventory or magic while transformed. Use your new abilities wisely, and enjoy the wild ride that comes with being a werewolf in Skyrim!