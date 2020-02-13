Vedantu secured $24M led by GGV Capital

Vendantu, one of the leading education technology startups in India, has now secured $24 million as a part of its Series C funding round, led by the global venture capital firm GGV Capital, with participation from existing investors. Now, its total fund secure stands at $85 million.

In the report, the startup revealed that it would use the funds to invest in brand leadership and expand its new categories like early childhood to lower grades.

Apart from that, it will look at adding new experiences and dimensions for young learners from metros to small-town India.

Vamsi Krishna, Co-founder and CEO, Vedantu, said, “As we continue to grow our student enrolments by 4.5X year on year, we are gearing to invest in the brand and entering very strongly in new categories of age group four to 10 years beyond current customer segments. We are excited to have GGV Capital back us. As a unique VC firm that has backed some of the world’s most successful companies, this is a huge validation for Vedantu.”

Hans Tung, Managing Partner, GGV Capital, said, “With GGV’s track record in the edtech space launched by my colleague Jenny Lee in 2013, we look for teams that deliver technology-enhanced education that fits the local needs. We think Vedantu has hit an inflexion point with its WAVE product through which teachers with a track record of delivering superior results can offer personalized education to many students at once.” He also joins the board of Vedantu.

