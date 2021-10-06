Volvo aims to raise $2.9 billion through a Stockholm IPO

Despite the worldwide semiconductor scarcity, Volvo Car Group AB plans to raise at least 25 billion kronor ($2.9 billion) in an initial public offering.

The money would go toward helping the Swedish manufacturer, which is controlled by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., support its transition to completely electric vehicles and a direct-to-consumer sales and subscription model, according to a statement released Monday. With the first day of trading scheduled for this year, Geely wants to remain the company’s major stakeholder.

Polestar, the electric car startup backed by Volvo and Geely, decided last month to go public via a blank-check corporation at a valuation of around $20 billion, boosting Volvo’s ambition to sell shares. Volvo intends to hold nearly half of the merged firm once the acquisition is done.

According to a source familiar with the situation, Volvo’s IPO may value the business at around $20 billion, with the Polestar share valued at between $25 billion and $30 billion.

Polestar’s IPO will be “a huge assistance for investors to fully appreciate the whole value of Volvo, including this partnership with Polestar,” according to Chief Executive Officer Hakan Samuelsson.

On the subject of value, he remained silent. Volvo, which was founded in Gothenburg in 1927, is now neck-and-neck with the four-year-old EV producer that will utilize the incumbent manufacturer’s production network as a result of the decision to list.

Polestar plans to sell 29,000 vehicles in 2021 before adding new models to dramatically expand its presence. Volvo delivered 660,000 cars last year.

The IPO is expected to be Sweden’s largest since telecoms giant Telia Co AB raised $8.9 billion in 2000, and Europe’s second-largest IPO behind Poland’s InPost SA.

Increased Sales

Volvo plans to increase sales to 1.2 million vehicles by 2025 as part of a capital raise, the company announced Monday. Operating returns are expected to increase to 8% to 10% by then, up from 3.2 percent last year, when Covid-19-related shutdowns impacted sales across the board.

According to Volvo Chief Financial Officer Bjorn Annwall, the car industry’s change would “open up interest and opportunities.” The automaker should go into the change “well-funded and in a strong position.”

Last IPO Plans

Previous Strategy In 2018, Geely Holding attempted to list Volvo Cars on the stock exchange. It put the plans on hold when investors objected to its planned $30 billion value, according to people familiar with the situation at the time.

According to Bloomberg statistics, companies raised $662 billion via IPOs around the world in the first three quarters of this year. This is up from $447 billion in the same period last year when the epidemic cut the number of listings in half.

Volvo sold 530,649 vehicles in the first nine months of the year, up 18 percent from the same period last year, while the firm cautioned that supplier outages and material shortages, such as the worldwide chip shortfall, would affect output in the second half.

This “will have an impact on sales and profit,” Volvo Cars stated last month, “but Volvo Cars’ projection for the full year 2021 remains unchanged.”