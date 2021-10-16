VW’s Diess invites Tesla’s Musk to executive conference as a “surprise guest”

Volkswagen’s CEO Herbert Diess invited Tesla’s Eon Musk online to the executive conference that was held in Germany. Musk addressed the 200 executives that were present at the conference. Herbert Diess wants to “galvanize VW’s top brass for a faster pivot to electric vehicles.”

Diess confirmed via Twitter that Elon Musk was present at the online conference. Handelsblatt daily reported the news stating Volkswagen as “icon” and also Tesla’s greatest challenger as stated by Diess.

With a new mindset & a revolution in our headquarter Wolfsburg we can succeed the new competition.Good meeting with 200 top managers in Alpbach. Big responsibility at a crucial point for our company. Thx for joining @ErinMeyerINSEAD & @elonmusk,we will visit you soon in Grünheide pic.twitter.com/dwYyXZnBT8 — Herbert Diess (@Herbert_Diess) October 16, 2021

Furthermore, when VW’s Diess asked about why Tesla was more nimble than its competitors. Then Musk replied stating that first, he is an engineer and also that he has an eye for logistics, supply chain, and production. While Musk being an engineer was a very well-known aspect, his eye for production is known to have gained as he worked on bringing Tesla on a large scale production.

Later on LinkedIn, Diess posted the news saying Volkswagen had a surprise guest. It was to bring home that VW needs to make faster decisions and less bureaucracy. When that happens, he said that it would be the biggest transformation for the company. On Linkedin, it was stated as, “Happy to hear that even our strongest competitor thinks that we will succeed (in) the transition if we drive the transformation with full power,”