What is unique about betting in eSports

Betting on e-sports (e-sport) is a trend that appeared in bookmakers relatively recently. The first official competitions between computer game lovers took place in the USA at the end of the last century. Over the next 20 or so years, eSports gained immense popularity all over the world. We recommend Betwinner app download to place better bets. Today, the audience of major international tournaments is estimated at millions of spectators, and the prizes for individual participants are hundreds of thousands of dollars. For fans of making predictions, eSports is no less interesting than traditional competitions.

The complexity of the process

Making predictions for eSports is more difficult than for classic football and basketball matches. Sensations happen here much more often, so it is not surprising that this direction attracts a lot of Betters. Bookmakers cannot in Betwinner app help but respond to customer requests, so these days it’s harder to find a bookmaker that doesn’t offer different types of eSports bets.

You can also read other useful information about eSports betting. For example, Apex Legends Mobile Rhapsody Abilities Revealed.

What are live eSports competitions

There are individual and team tournaments. The team consists of pro-gamers (from 1 to 15), a captain and a coach. Opponents compete in a specific computer game. The main condition is the absence of a pronounced element of randomness that can affect the result. Main disciplines: sports simulations, strategies, puzzles, fighting games, battle arena battles, first-person shooters.

Among the most popular games today are Dota 2, CS: GO, League of Legends, FIFA.

Types of bets on eSports:

the main result (winner of the match or round);

specific outcome of the event;

prediction for the winner of the tournament;

total more / less;

with a handicap;

all kinds of statistical indicators.

Don’t bet on your favorite team

In betting, you need to be able to clearly separate calculation and attachment, otherwise you will never be able to consistently win against bookmakers. If you are a fan of some eSports team, it is better to skip a match with its participation in the line, otherwise you will not be able to adequately assess the strength of your opponents.

However, sometimes bets on your favorite team can play into the hands of the bettor, but such cases are rare. A typical example is betting on the Russian Team Spirit at The International 10 in 2021. Before the start of the tournament, a coefficient of 29.0 – 30.0 was offered for her victory. The former owner of the organization Virtus.pro Anton “Sneg1” Cherepennikov raised a lot of money on this outright, betting 1.5 million rubles.

Advantages and disadvantages of betting on e-sports

The main advantage for players – unpredictability of results – was already mentioned above. It is much more difficult for legal bookmakers to make predictions on eSports. Professional teams constantly change personnel, so it is unrealistic to base it on long-term statistics. In addition, the advantage of stars over newcomers is often leveled when it comes to the updated version of the game.

The coefficients in different offices can differ significantly, which gives a wide space for the implementation of different strategies. You can earn real money on “forks” and “corridors”. It is especially difficult for online bookmakers in Live mode, when it is necessary to accept bets and quickly react to every game change.

With especially “cunning” players, bookmakers come in the traditional way, limiting their chances and limits in every possible way. Those who “catch” forks are treated as strictly as possible.

Among the disadvantages for players, it is worth noting the relative rarity of “higher league” tournaments – international competitions in which the strongest pro-gamers participate. Other measures are usually ignored by bookmakers. Also, don’t forget that betting on eSports makes sense only when you understand what’s going on.

Questions and answers

Why is virtual sports so popular?

The answer to this question is obvious – the number of young people who want to devote most of their time to computer games has long passed a critical mark. Many of them enjoy watching and commenting on the performances of others. And where there is demand, there will always be an offer

Is it necessary to analyze the future event?

Before placing bets on sports, Betters carefully study statistics and the latest news. With computer tournaments, it is not so much the analysis of previous performances that is important, but actual information on the state of opponents.

Where to put?

Bookmakers for eSports are divided into two categories: regular bookmakers that have added a section to expand the classic line, and sites that specialize exclusively in this direction. Of the latter, GGBet, CybBet and EGB deserve attention. There are offices dedicated to one game – Betscsgo (Counter-Strike: GO), Betsdota2. From traditional bookmakers, 1XStavka, Parimatch, Betsiti, Marathon and other popular bookmakers are suitable for betting on eSports.