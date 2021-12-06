White House Adviser says Joe Biden’s government is mining Bitcoin

Whit Gibbs, a cryptocurrency expert, and White House consultant, revealed that Joe Biden’s government is mining Bitcoin. On Wednesday, December 1st, Gibbs, who is also the CEO of Compass Mining, revealed the news during an appearance on Anthony Pompliano’s “Best Business Show.”

Joe Biden’s government is mining Bitcoins

The United States was mentioned by chance during a discussion on the countries that are now mining bitcoin. El Salvador’s mining activities, as well as those of the Venezuelan government, were discussed in the conversation.

When Pompliano asked Gibbs what the United States would need to begin mining operations for the so-called digital gold, the interviewee responded flatly, “America is already booming,” but then corrected himself by adding the word “maybe” as a qualifier.

Mining Bitcoin, according to Gibbs, might assist developing countries to improve their living conditions. According to a United States government advisor, El Salvador’s bitcoin plan will yield beneficial outcomes in the next 20 to 30 years.

Pompliano brought up the question of Bitcoin mining by the federal government, claiming that a governmental agency was participating in Bitcoin mining. According to information provided to Pompliano by a former intelligence agent who did not reveal his identity, mining activities have been taking place in the United States since 2013.

Following that, the interviewer asked Gibbs if he had any other fantastic anecdotes to offer with his audience, to which the expert replied, smiling, “This is how you get in trouble.”

Meanwhile, prominent Democratic senator Elizabeth Warren has lobbied in New York against a bitcoin mining company because of its impact on climate change.

Warren is leading a drive to ban bitcoin mining in the United States. The senator told Jeff Kirt, CEO of Greenidge Generation Holdings, of his worries about the company practices in a letter.

Kirt, for one, claims to be the first carbon-neutral Bitcoin miner in the United States. The entrepreneur owns a TBC mine in New York and aims to open another in South Carolina.

Kirt has subsequently reacted to the senator, claiming that his company “meets all of New York’s leading environmental regulations, provides economic opportunities to an underserved area of the state, and is a model for cryptocurrency mining with broad local support”.

