Why are Companies not making any Waterproof Smartphones, here is what we know

Companies frequently highlight a smartphone’s ability to resist water when it is introduced. However, none of them have been called “waterproof” in any way. A waterproof smartphone will be impenetrable, whereas a water-resistant smartphone can fend off water from penetrating and harming the device’s circuitry.

Why there are no Waterproof Smartphones yet!

There have been several occasions where OEMs lied about the water-resistant capabilities of their products. Apple and Samsung have each received significant fines for making false statements. In actuality, phones frequently sustain harm when submerged in water. What therefore prevents us from having a waterproof phone at this time?

Knowledge Of The Difference

The phrase “IP rating” must be familiar to everyone who has read through a smartphone’s specs. Ingress Protection Rating, a method that gauges a device’s resistance to water and dust, is what it stands for. The classification consists of two digits, for instance, IP68, where 6 denotes protection from dust and 8 denotes protection from water.

Unfortunately, this standard may vary from one manufacturer to another. It’s unclear that the firms will cover water-damaged devices under their warranties, despite the rating. Additionally, the testing for IP rating is carried out in a controlled setting, which may be different in actual circumstances.

Making Smartphones That Are Waterproof

To produce a phone water-resistant, businesses need a wide range of methods and materials. The first thing the engineers do is build a physical barrier to prevent water and dust from getting inside the gadget. To cover exposed places like speakers, charging ports, and volume controls, they utilize sticky strips. A thin polymer nanocoating is subsequently applied to these locations to make them water-repellent.

However, when a smartphone becomes older, its resistance capabilities decline. Smartphones make use of various delicate components that must fit in a compact chassis in order to provide additional functionality. It is difficult for cellphones to obtain a greater degree of water resistance due to all of these issues. Additionally, having an IP certification increases the cost of the smartphone dramatically.

Will Waterproof Phones Ever Be Available?

According to reports, several businesses are developing a technique that would allow smartphone makers to put nanocoating on the surface of the devices. We could see cellphones with laser-written circuitry that is waterproof. There isn’t a waterproof smartphone there right now.

Users who previously dipped their phones in the water and are having trouble getting them to switch on might attempt the best methods for speedy drying. Using waterproof covers to protect your phones is another approach to stop them from being harmed by water.

