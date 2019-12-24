Why different business and commercial properties prefer Klikly for different professional services?

Pests are a serious menace to society. They are not just pesky, but they spread some serious diseases and threaten human life as well. Mainly, the hospitality industry should be very particular when it comes to pest control. Along with pest control, commercial complexes do have requirements for different professional services as well.

This is the reason why companies like https://www.klikly.com/ exists. Klikly is an online and an app-based platform, where any company can hire professionals to get rid of pests with just one click. Klikly is a Delhi based start-up, and they have helped many big brands get rid of pests.

Some of the brand names that they have already worked with are- Anant Raj Group, AGL, Anika International, and more. Klikly provides pest and termite control services for different offices and commercial spaces. Along with this, they also offer CCTV security for offices and commercial spaces, laundry services for hotels/PG/Corporates, deep cleaning services for commercial and residential spaces, offices and industrial warehouses, and painting and POP services for offices and commercial spaces.

This Delhi based start-up is a one-stop destination to get in touch with thousands of professionals under just one roof. Klikly was started by Anika Group, a diversified intending house. Businesses can get easy access to different skilled professionals who are professionally trained and are willing to be at your service at any time.

Even though this start-up had a very humble beginning, today, they serve all over Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, and Faridabad. Apps like these are essential, particularly for the hospitality industry because for them keeping their hotels, restaurants, or cafes clean is the ultimate goal. And since this sector is always under the radar, apps like these have become extremely helpful.

About the founder

This company is started by Muskaan Vig Sarin. She is the founder and CEO of Klikly. Muskaan has a clear vision, and that is to create a platform where she can connect multiple small service providers reach out to more and more customers. Knowing that there will always be the requirement for small services, and it is not easy for these service providers to proliferate, Klikly came to the rescue.

Muskaan is a visionary person. She wants Klikly to become the name for every small service and also wants to empower these small-scale business providers to reach out to big clients. Through this platform, she has open new doors for small service providers to become entrepreneurs. Being a businesswoman herself, she understands very clearly that every business and commercial space is busy. However, each business wants their office to be in good condition, and this is how Klikly is filling the gap.

Why is there a need for Klikly and its services?

Health

No house or commercial space is free from pests, and everyone knows how hazardous pests can be because they are famous for spreading harmful diseases and once a customer comes in contact with the pest exposer, then things can go out of your hands. This is the reason why; it becomes necessary for every commercial complex to make sure that their office space is free from pests, and it is healthy for everyone.

Convenience

Since an app like Klikly lets you connect with different service providers, it becomes easier for you to call someone and get the job done. For example, if someone wants to hire a professional for laundry, deep cleaning of office, or commercial pest control service, now you will not have to search for separate services individually on the different search engine. You have one app, which will let you get connected to multiple service providers.

Pick-up and Drop facility

Another reason for using Klikly is to avail their pick and drop facility for laundry service. They can come to your hotel, PG, and corporate complex to pick all the laundries, wash them, iron them, and finally drop them at your place. It is not easy for any company to lose or waste time, and this is where Klikly comes in.

Comments

comments